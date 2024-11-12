The Best Outdoor Security Cameras, Tested and Reviewed

Share







Outdoor security cameras offer peace of mind in a way that a safe, security system, or home defense shotgun can’t. They allow you to remotely see who pulling into your driveway, knocking at the door, and stealing your most recent Amazon delivery. So whether you’re on vacation or in bed, you’ll know whether all is well or if you need to call the police.

Security camera technology has progressed massively in recent years. You can access multiple cameras, light up the night with full-color night vision, and communicate with delivery drivers right from your phone with two-way audio.

But with so many options out there, how do you know which one to buy? We did the legwork for you by finding the best outdoor security cameras on the market and providing some tips on how to get the most out of them.

How I Chose the Best Outdoor Security Cameras

We all have different needs regarding home security, but there are some areas we shouldn’t sacrifice. At a minimum, I looked for security cameras that offer resolution of 1080p or better, night vision capability, and the ability to access video and audio controls from your phone.

The cameras on this list check all those boxes. Beyond that, some are able to pan, tilt, and zoom so you can take a look around your property whether you’re in the living room or across the country. Others have built-in alarms. Some use batteries, while others charge from the sun with included solar panels. All have flexible subscription plans for those who want additional features.

I tested these security cameras by using them around the house. To compare resolution, I pointed them directly into the sun to test their dynamic range and shut them in the garage with no light to evaluate each sensor’s night vision capability. I downloaded each corresponding app and checked for intuitive controls, speedy notifications, and connectivity.

Which one you buy will come down to your priorities, but these four will give you a solid start on your search for the best outdoor security camera.

Best Outdoor Security Cameras: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Eufy SoloCam S340

Key Features

Key Features

Resolution: 3K

Field of View: 135 degrees

Internal Storage: 8 GB

Dimensions: 3.4 x 3.4 x 4.7 inches

AI Analysis: Yes

Night Vision: Full color

Zoom: 8x

Mobile Camera: Yes

Two-Way Audio: Yes

Pros

Dual cameras

Pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities

Solar panel included

Cons

Expensive

Large files can max out free storage quickly

As the hefty price tag suggests, the Eufy SoloCam S340 is for someone who refuses to to cut corners in their home security plan. It’s got physical and digital advantages the competition can’t touch.

The swiveling ball housing lets both cameras — a wide-angle lens for detection and a close-up lens for identification — move to catch the action. Telephoto and digital zoom capabilities combine for 8x magnification. You can control this in the live view, but the S340 will also move on its own. The AI subject recognition software identifies people, vehicles, and pets and follows them as they move through the camera’s field of view. Video comes in 720p, 1080p, or 3K. You can let the camera select one automatically or lock in your preference.

The Eufy S340 uses dual cameras to provide a wide-angle view and close-up view simultaneously.

The app is easy to use — an impressive feat considering how many parameters you can control with it. Set schedules, program custom security modes, and even manage the encryption of your video files like a pro. On the other hand, Eufy makes this camera approachable enough that you can easily lean on factory settings and learn as you go.

This is an incredibly capable tool so there aren’t many things to complain about. The main reason not to buy one is price – this is significantly more expensive than most consumer-grade security cameras on the market. Another hangup is local storage. That powerful dual-camera setup churns out large files, so you’re going to run out of storage and need a paid subscription relatively quickly.

In the Eufy app, you can set up your screen to display one camera or both in the live view.

This is the best security camera I tested. It’s perfect for people who want the highest level of home security. By installing a few of these around your property, you’ll have wide-angle and detailed views of every nook and cranny at all hours.

Best Budget: ArmorCope Wireless Smart Battery Camera

Key Features

Resolution: 1080p

Field of View: 110 degrees

Internal Storage: Up to 128 GB (Micro SD card required)

Dimensions: 2.4 x 3.9 x 4.7 inches

AI Analysis: Yes

Night Vision: Full color

Mobile Camera: No

Two-Way Audio: Yes

Pros

Super affordable

Flexible local storage options

Human, vehicle, pet, and package recognition

Cons

Entry-level resolution

Clunky app interface

Securing your home on a budget? Not a problem. I was impressed with how much this security camera from ArmorCope could do for an incredibly low price.

Aside from being extremely affordable, I was pleased with how well this camera performed, especially at night. While the color isn’t exceptionally vivid or true to life, the camera punched above its weight in absolute darkness. It switched from color night vision to grayscale (as did all the others) when I closed it in my garage but the infrared brightness and clarity didn’t disappoint.

This video isn't the best quality, but it gets the job done and the wide-angle lens works well in confined spaces.

The wide viewing angle, compact size, and easy installation make this a good entry point into the world of security cameras. It’s not fancy (that includes the mounting hardware and VicoHome app) but it gets the job done.

You’re going to have to make a few concessions to get a security camera at this price. One is resolution – this camera meets my 1080p requirement (ArmorCope is stretching the truth by calling it 2K) but it doesn’t go beyond it. Using the third-party app isn’t as smooth as the other apps here, which can get annoying. Are the shortcomings worth the discounted price? That’s up to you.

Install a Micro SD card (sold separately) to bump local storage up to 128 GB.

This is the best outdoor security camera for people who don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars. Is it the most advanced or user-friendly? No, but that’s forgivable at this price. If you’re looking for an extra layer of security that won’t blow the budget, this is a great buy.

Best Features: Ring Stick Up Cam Solar

Key Features

Key Features

Resolution: 1080p

Field of View: 110 degrees

Internal Storage: None

Dimensions: 2.4 x 2.4 x 3.8 inches

Night Vision: Full color

Mobile Camera: No

Two-Way Audio: Yes

Pros

Easy integration with other Ring products

Prioritize motion detection areas

Very user-friendly

Cons

Manual aiming only

No local storage

Do you have a smart home full of the latest tech? The Ring Stick Up Cam stands out as the easiest to connect with your existing network of smart home devices.

I know this camera just records in 1080p but, to my eye, it looks sharper than comparable cameras. The color is noticeably better, too. The real difference is in the app, though. It’s clear that Ring has been playing this game for a while because the controls are intuitive, all the company’s products play nicely together, and it works within the Amazon and Google smart home ecosystems. Adding a Ring solar panel is a wise move as long as your home gets a decent amount of sunlight.

Protect your security cameras against power outages and dead batteries with individual solar panels.

This is a solid camera but it does leave some of the work to you. The app lets you prioritize areas of the camera’s field of view for motion detection but there isn’t an AI assistant weeding out clips of branches waving in the breeze. You can aim the camera manually but not with the app.

I find Ring's video a little oversaturated and high in contrast, but the app is very user-friendly.

If you already have a Ring doorbell, add this camera to the system without downloading another app. Integrate it with Amazon Alexa, Google Nest, or both. It’s the best way to seamlessly beef up your existing smart security system.

Best Value: Wyze Cam Pan V3

Key Features

Key Features

Resolution: 1080p

Field of View: 120 degrees

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Dimensions: 2.4 x 2.5 x 4.9

AI Analysis: No

Night Vision: Full color

Zoom: 8x

Mobile Camera: Yes

Two-Way Audio: Yes

Pros

Set motion detection zones

360-degree pan, 180-degree tilt

Privacy mode

Cons

No AI motion detection capability

Basic 1080p resolution

The third-generation Wyze Cam Pan isn’t the most affordable, and it doesn’t have the best features, but it strikes a compelling balance between the two. Want to maximize your spending power? Here’s the security camera for you.

I love this camera’s ability to move based on where the action is. It can turn 360 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically, giving you total freedom to look around using the trackpad on your phone’s screen. It’s also compact and understated, making it great for keeping an eye on your home’s interior. While you’re home, you can activate privacy mode to point the camera straight down and turn off the microphone.

Tell your Pan Cam to avert its eyes when you're home with privacy mode.

The Cam Pan has motion tracking but not AI analysis to interpret clips before sending a notification to your phone. Those notifications aren’t as prompt as they are on higher-end cameras. The pan, tilt, and zoom features sure are nice, though.

The Wyze app makes it easy to move the camera's focus wherever you need it and set waypoints to remember priority areas.

You’ll feel like you’re gaming the system with this camera. It’s surprising to see so much capability in a device that costs less than $40.

How to Choose the Best Security Cameras

Resolution

There are several factors that determine the quality of a video file. To put it simply, megapixels describe how sophisticated the camera’s sensor is (information into the camera), and resolution describes the clarity of the video you see (information out of the camera).

Avoid security cameras with a maximum resolution lower than 1080p. With a 1080p video file, you can expect to see details like what kind of car pulled into your driveway and what the person who rang your doorbell was wearing.

If you can budget for a security camera with 3K resolution or higher, you’ll have a much better chance of obtaining more detailed information like license plate numbers and facial features.

Night Vision and Low-Light Performance

If you’re going to spend money on a modern security camera, I recommend putting serious consideration into how well it performs in low-light and nighttime conditions.

In addition to investing in a high-quality sensor, you have the option to buy a security camera that records in full color at night (or at least twilight). That’s a massive advantage over the old grayscale video feeds of yesterday.

Apps and Supporting Accessories

Having the best security camera for your home is only part of the surveillance system. Some companies offer various mounting solutions, battery options, and even solar panels so your cameras never blink.

Regardless of which camera you choose, you’ll want an app that’s user-friendly and compatible with your phone. Luckily for you, we got hands-on experience with several security camera apps to make sure they’re manageable.

FAQs

Q: Why is there AI in my security camera? One of the most annoying parts of security camera ownership is the constant bombardment of notifications caused by wind and animals. Artificial intelligence filters this activity so you only get notified when it detects a human or vehicle. Q: Is it better to have wired or wireless security cameras? Wired security cameras are generally better protected against tampering and can cost less upfront. On the other hand, wireless cameras are much easier and less expensive to install. Q: What security system does not have a monthly fee? You can use any of the cameras on this list without a subscription. Paid features are available but it’s your choice whether they’re worth paying extra for. Q: Is it better to have a security system or cameras? Security systems and security cameras serve different purposes. A security system can detect unauthorized entry, alert you, and contact the service provider or police for help. Security cameras can monitor your property, show you what’s happening live, and record activity for future use.

Final Thoughts on the Best Outdoor Security Cameras

The best outdoor security cameras allow you to monitor your home and keep your domicile secure. If you’re in the market for a security camera, consider one of these excellent options that I’ve personally vetted.