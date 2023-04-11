We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Apr 11, 2023

I still have nightmares from the time I overcooked a beautiful porterhouse. The thick-cut, bone-in, and perfectly-marbled steak was barely edible at medium well. If only I had used a wireless meat thermometer to monitor the cook as I moved it from searing on the stove to finishing in the oven.

A wireless thermometer prevents you from opening your oven or smoker door — thus losing all your heat — to check doneness. They also help you develop your cooking instincts and feel, because you’ll have an accurate point of reference for what you see and feel when your meat is at the right temperature.

If you are done playing guessing games when it comes to preparing wild game, barbeque, and whole birds, then you need one of these best wireless meat thermometers.

How I Tested the Best Wireless Meat Thermometers

I used each of the wireless meat thermometers to monitor a six-hour pork butt smoke. I tested the connectivity range, ease of use, and temperature accuracy during that time. To test their accuracy, I used an instant read thermometer throughout the cook to compare the temperature readings. All the wireless thermometers I tested worked well, but each has nuances that will make them better for different use cases.

Best Wireless Meat Thermometers: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Meater

Key Features

Bluetooth

Controlled and monitored via app

Rechargeable battery

165 feet wireless range

24-hour battery life

Max Internal Temp: 212 degrees

Max Ambient Temp: 527 degrees

Provides internal and ambient temperatures

Pros

No wires

Easy to setup and use

Accurate readings

Cons

Must insert the probe to a specific depth

The Meater has zero wires which makes it really handy to use in a smoker, grill, or oven. You insert the temperature probe up to the etched line and then monitor the temperature through the Meater app. When you take it out of the package, you’ll have to charge the battery for two hours and then pair your probe to the app. The app has easy-to-follow, guided instructions.

The Meater wireless meat thermometer takes both the ambient and internal temperatures. Scott Einsmann

One thing I really like about the Meater is that it provides ambient and internal temperatures. So you can monitor the temperature of your grill, smoker, or oven and the temperature of your meat. The ambient temp reading was beneficial during my test because my pellet smoker ran out of pellets, and the falling ambient temperature alerted me to that issue. During my 6-hour cook, the temperature reading matched the other probes, and I never lost connectivity when I went inside the house or walked around the yard.

The Meater app allows you to track your cook. Meater

The app has a lot of functionality without being over complicated. You can set a custom temperature alert or select one of the pre-programmed ones. If you’re into nerding out about barbeque, a cool graph displays the ambient and internal temperature.

The main con is that you have to insert the probe to a specific depth (2 ⅝ inches), and it’s just one probe for $70. But despite those limitations, it’s a true wire-free thermometer that works exceptionally well.

Best Value: ThermoPro TP826

Key Features

Two or four probe options

Temperature Range: 14 to 572 degrees

Uses four AAA batteries (included)

Eight pre-programed temperature presets and custom temp options

500-foot range

Pros

No app required

Very easy to use

Connection range is three times app-based thermometers

Cons

No cool charts that you get from app-based thermometers

I really like the ThermoPro for one big reason, it doesn’t require you to download an app. It consists of a base unit, which you plug the probes into, and a receiver that allows you to monitor your cook from up to 500 feet away. You just carry around the receiver to check out your internal temperature throughout the cook. The receiver has a timer and temperature alarm probe.

During my test, the performance was excellent, with no hiccups or anomalous readings. The thermometer was easy to use and accurate. I still had connection while I was in the house and when I walked 60 yards from my smoker. So it allows you to cut the grass, watch TV, or hang out with your family while you keep an eye on dinner.

The ThermoPro TP826 is ideal for minimalists who don’t want another app and just need an affordable wireless thermometer that gives accurate internal temp readings. It’s also one of the best wireless meat thermometers for staying connected over 100 yards away.

Best for Multiple Probes: Inkbird

Key Features

Temperature Range: 32 to 482 degrees

One smart meat thermometer, three meat probes, and one ambient probe

150-foot range

Rechargeable battery

Uses BBQ Go app

Pros

Easy setup

Plenty of probes

Magnetic base

Cons

Can’t use above 480 degrees

The Inkbird is a great compromise between the simplicity of the ThermoPro and the advanced features of the Meater. The base is magnetic and displays temp info from the probes. It also connects to the BBQ Go app where you can view graphs, set custom temp alarms, set timers, and see the temperature of all four probes.

Inkbird Inkbird The BBQ Go app allows you to track you cooking temperatures via multiple probes and on a graph.

The connection range is the shortest of the thermometers I tested at 150 feet. I had issues staying connected around 120 feet, so I wouldn’t recommend it for folks that have their smoker far from their house.

How to Choose the Best Wireless Meat Thermometer

The best wireless meat thermometers allow you to monitor your cooking without monopolizing your day. Scott Einsmann

Bluetooth, WiFi, or App Free

Wireless meat thermometers connect to a receiver or an app for remote monitoring. For ease of use, reliability, and range, it’s hard to beat an app-free thermometer like the ThermoPro TP826. Bluetooth connection offers good battery life, and the thermometers cost less. WiFi connection extends the range of Bluetooth but requires a larger base and usually costs moore than Bluetooth options.

Wireless vs. Wire Free

Most thermometers are wire “less,” so they still use a wire connecting the probe to the base. But they can be monitored through an app or untethered receiver. The Meater is an exception and uses no wires, which aids in its ease of use because you don’t have to thread a wire through a vent, port, or oven door.

Why You Need a Wireless Thermometer

Barbeque is an art, but those of us who don’t spend hours over a pit can use a little help getting large, expensive cuts just right. Even everyday cooking of steaks, whole chickens, and venison roasts are made much easier with the help of one of the best wireless meat thermometers. After using an accurate thermometer for a while, you’ll be able to use more feel and less tech in your cooking.

FAQs

Q: Is a digital meat thermometer better than a non-digital one? Digital thermometers are usually faster and more accurate than non-digital options. Q: What type of thermometer is best for meat? An instant-read thermometer is excellent for checking internal temperatures. A wireless meat thermometer is best for monitoring internal temperatures over a long period of time. Q: Is a wireless meat thermometer worth it? Wireless meat thermometers are worth buying if you are cooking large cuts over long periods of time.

Why Trust Outdoor Life?

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

Final Thoughts

Overcooked venison is dry and chewy, undercooked brisket is tough, and undercooked bear meat is dangerous to eat. When you don’t want to chance a bad meal or case of trichinosis, I recommend using of the best wireless meat thermometers. They’re an easy way to hit the proper doneness no matter what you’re cooking.