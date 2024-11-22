Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best hand warmers are a real game changer for cold-weather conditions. But keeping a pair in your pack is not just a nice bonus for a chilly morning; when things go wrong, they could aid in a survival situation (just think if the protagonist of To Build a Fire had had a pair of these on hand). We’ve tested everything from lighter-fuel powered ones to rechargeable models to the classic disposables. Here are the best Black Friday deals on hand warmers that we’ve found so far.

Rechargeable Models

With batteries getting better and more effecient, it was only a matter of time until these took center stage. I tested the best rechargeable hand warmers and came away impressed with how easy these were to use and how long they lasted.

Unihand AI hand warmers are 31% off — $18

This was my top pick in the rechargeable category, and this is a great deal.

Ocoopa magnetic hand warmers are 33% off —$20

Gutimo hand warmers are 30% off — $16

Lighter Fuel Models

If you want serious warmth for the long haul, this hand warmer, powered by lighter fuel, is the way to go. In my testing, it lasted over 14 hours.

Zippo 12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmers is 50% off — $12.38

Disposable Models

These are the classics for emergency kits and kids’ soccer games alike. If you want to be the hero, grabbing a multi-pack of these disposable warmers is an affordable way to help everyone have a better time out of doors.

HotHands Hand Warmer Value Pack, 10 Count is 36% off — $6.36

Ignik 10-Pack Hand Warmers is 25% off — $9.71