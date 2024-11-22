Black Friday Deals on Hand Warmers

Save big on disposable or rechargeable hand warmers tested and verified by Outdoor Life team members

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 38 Minutes Ago

electric, disposable, and lighter-fuel hand warmers lined up on a table

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

The best hand warmers are a real game changer for cold-weather conditionsBut keeping a pair in your pack is not just a nice bonus for a chilly morning; when things go wrong, they could aid in a survival situation (just think if the protagonist of To Build a Fire had had a pair of these on hand). We’ve tested everything from lighter-fuel powered ones to rechargeable models to the classic disposables. Here are the best Black Friday deals on hand warmers that we’ve found so far.

Rechargeable Models

With batteries getting better and more effecient, it was only a matter of time until these took center stage. I tested the best rechargeable hand warmers and came away impressed with how easy these were to use and how long they lasted.

Unihand AI hand warmers are 31% off — $18

  • This was my top pick in the rechargeable category, and this is a great deal.

Ocoopa magnetic hand warmers are 33% off —$20

Gutimo hand warmers are 30% off — $16

Lighter Fuel Models

If you want serious warmth for the long haul, this hand warmer, powered by lighter fuel, is the way to go. In my testing, it lasted over 14 hours.

Zippo 12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmers is 50% off — $12.38

Disposable Models

These are the classics for emergency kits and kids’ soccer games alike. If you want to be the hero, grabbing a multi-pack of these disposable warmers is an affordable way to help everyone have a better time out of doors.

HotHands Hand Warmer Value Pack, 10 Count is 36% off — $6.36

Ignik 10-Pack Hand Warmers is 25% off — $9.71

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.