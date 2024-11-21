Oakley Black Friday Sale 50% Off

Oakley has early Black Friday deals on polarized sunglasses and our pick for the best tactical eye protection. Save 30 to 50 percent on durable sunglasses built for outdoor adventures. These deals are only available to “members,” which only means you have to enter an email. Here are some of their best selling pairs at a significant discount for the holiday season.

Sutro

The Oakley Sutros are on sale.

This lightweight, full-coverage frame is designed for cyclists, but anyone who enjoys moving fast can benefit from full-coverage eye protection like skiers, runners, and mountain bikers. The nose pads also stay in place even when your face is sweaty. These and more popular polarized shades are 30% off at the Oakley Black Friday sale.

Industrial M Frame 3.0 PPE

The Oakley Industrial M Frame 3.0 PPE are on sale.

It doesn’t matter if you’re shredding targets at a USPSA match or plinking steel at the range, you need a good set of eye protection that won’t move when you do and won’t impede your vision. The Oakley Ballistic M frames are designed for that exact purpose. The arms are thin so that they won’t affect comfort or the seal of your over-ear protection. If you’re in the military or in law enforcement, they we designed to be comfortable while wearing a helmet, night vision, and comms.

If I’m shooting an AR it’s almost always suppressed. Even with a low-flow suppressor, that means I’m getting some gasses in my face and the M Frames’ tight fit does a great job of keeping my eyes from watering up. That tight fit means you get less air flow, which normally means fogging. Yet, I’ve worn mine in the humid Southeast all summer and the anti-fog coating worked tremendously. — Scott Einsmann

