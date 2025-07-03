Early Prime Day: Save $350 on a Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re OK with a slightly older model smart watch, you can save more than 40% on one of our favorites. The Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is a gps smart watch that does all the smart watch things (texts, heart rate, and calendar). But it also has features specifically meant for the outdoors. The key function is it can help you navigate while hiking or hunting. It uses GPS, GLONASS and Galileo to track your position when you’re using it as a navigation aid or redundant safety device. Most smart watches just use GPS, which isn’t as reliable as having all three global navigation satellite systems. Read our full review of the Fenix 7.

Prime Day Garmin Watch Deals

The fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is on sale for $550 at Amazon and Garmin.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is on sale for $170 at Amazon and Garmin.

Key Features