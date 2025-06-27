REI Fourth of July Sale: Deals on Bote, Chaco, and Sawyer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Fourth of July is a holiday best spent outdoors, but before you head out of service for the weekend you’d be remiss not to check out the REI Fourth of July sale. We scoured their site for our favorite field-tested gear currently discounted. The best deals include SUPs from Bote, Hoka trail runners, and Injinji’s blister-free toe socks. The deals only last until July 7th.

Hoka Challenger 7 Women’s Trail-Running Shoes are 19% off

Hoka Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s are 19% off

Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks is 25% off

HOKA Speedgoat 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s are 19% off

Read our full review in Best Women’s Running Shoes

Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals – Women’s are 25% off

Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals – Men’s are 15% off

Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show Socks are 25% off

Injinji Liner Crew Socks are 25% off

Darn Tough Women’s Pacer Micro Crew Ultralightweight Cushion Socks are 32% off

Read More on Injinji and Darn Tough in Best Hiking Socks

REI Fourth of July Sales on Backpacking Gear

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System with Cnoc Premium 2-Liter Bladder is 25% off

Now partnered with Cnoc, the Sawyer Squueze won our test of the best backpacking water filters

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filter System is 25% off

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is 29% off

BearVault BV450 Jaunt Bear Canister is 20% off

BearVault BV500 Journey Bear Canister is 20% off

The most ubiquitous (and easiest to use) bear canister for backpacking is a BearVault

Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top – Men’s is 25% off

Mountaineer and climbing guide Sean McNally named the Smartwool Classic the best thermal underwear for men

Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow Cinch is 25% off

REI Fourth of July Sales on Water Sports

NRS Ninja PFD is 20% off

NRS Ambient PFD is 20% off

Bote WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – 11’4″ and 10’4″ are 28% off

New to paddle boarding? The Wulf Aero proved stable and affordable (especially on sale) in our test of the best inflatable paddle boards

Find even more Outdoor Life approved gear for less: Extra 50% off Camping and Hiking Markdowns at REI