REI Fourth of July Sale: Deals on Bote, Chaco, and Sawyer

Fourth of July is a holiday best spent outdoors, but before you head out of service for the weekend you’d be remiss not to check out the REI Fourth of July sale. We scoured their site for our favorite field-tested gear currently discounted. The best deals include SUPs from Bote, Hoka trail runners, and Injinji’s blister-free toe socks. The deals only last until July 7th.
REI Fourth of July Sales on Footwear
Hoka Challenger 7 Women’s Trail-Running Shoes are 19% off
Hoka Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s are 19% off
Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks is 25% off
HOKA Speedgoat 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s are 19% off
Read our full review in Best Women’s Running Shoes
Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals – Women’s are 25% off
Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals – Men’s are 15% off
Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show Socks are 25% off
Injinji Liner Crew Socks are 25% off
Darn Tough Women’s Pacer Micro Crew Ultralightweight Cushion Socks are 32% off
Read More on Injinji and Darn Tough in Best Hiking Socks
REI Fourth of July Sales on Backpacking Gear
Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System with Cnoc Premium 2-Liter Bladder is 25% off
Now partnered with Cnoc, the Sawyer Squueze won our test of the best backpacking water filters
Sawyer Squeeze Water Filter System is 25% off
Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is 29% off
BearVault BV450 Jaunt Bear Canister is 20% off
BearVault BV500 Journey Bear Canister is 20% off
The most ubiquitous (and easiest to use) bear canister for backpacking is a BearVault
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top – Men’s is 25% off
Mountaineer and climbing guide Sean McNally named the Smartwool Classic the best thermal underwear for men
Therm-a-Rest Compressible Pillow Cinch is 25% off
REI Fourth of July Sales on Water Sports
NRS Ninja PFD is 20% off
NRS Ambient PFD is 20% off
Bote WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – 11’4″ and 10’4″ are 28% off
New to paddle boarding? The Wulf Aero proved stable and affordable (especially on sale) in our test of the best inflatable paddle boards
