Our Pick for the Best Value Mini Chainsaw Is on Sale

The Saker Mini Chainsaw is typically a great value at its $90 price, but during Amazon’s Black Friday sale you can get it for $69.

The field of best mini chainsaws included both pruners and top handles.

Outdoor Life’s editor-in-chief tested a bunch of mini chainsaws this year. He was skeptical of their utility at first, but was amazed at how handy these little saws can be. They’re great for pruning branches, clearing saplings, breaking down fallen limbs, and prepping kindling. His pick for the best value is the Saker because it cut nearly as good as the big brands while being half the price. It’s light at 2.5 pounds, includes a battery, and you can get a package option that includes two batteries and extra chains.

If you want to learn more about the Saker Mini Chainsaw or the other options we’ve tested. Read our Best Mini Chainsaws article.