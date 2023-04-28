We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A Garmin fenix 6S Pro Solar will usually cost you $800, but Garmin is having a sale that knocks the 42mm model’s price to just $329.99. This full-featured smartwatch makes a great mother’s day gift—or a gift for yourself. Check it out here.

If the gold and white model isn’t your favorite, Amazon has the black and slate color available for $380 (40 percent off). Check it out here.

If you want to learn more about this Garmin smartwatch before you pull the trigger, read our full review of the Garmin fenix 6s.