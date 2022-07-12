Garmin is a longtime leader in GPS devices, and the Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch is no exception. From selling car navigation equipment to their current increased outdoor focus, this brand has a lot to offer. And during Amazon’s Prime Day, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar has a more affordable price tag, especially considering its GPS capabilities and other features.

Key Features

Weight: 2.08 ounces

Controls: Touchscreen

Connection: Bluetooth and Wifi

Worldwide maps

Battery Life: up to nine days in Watch Mode

Product Overview

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is one of the most intuitive and advanced GPS watches on the market. This Swiss Army Knife of watches is on sale for 33 percent off. The Fenix has the latest technology for heart rate monitoring, topo maps for the backcountry, and an enhanced battery life. In a recent Outdoor Life review, this reviewer noted that the watch performed all of these standards with ease.

“There is truly nothing I would be looking for in a sport watch that the Garmin Fēnix 6 Pro Solar doesn’t offer. It’s comfortable, sleek, and has more capabilities than any GPS watch I have ever encountered,” they wrote.

This watch is particularly popular with skiers who need to navigate terrain and different ski resorts around the world thanks to the GPS and preloaded topo maps, which are great for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors. And this watch is rated up to 100 meters of water resistance.

As the name suggests, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar also utilizes solar power, which helps users extend the already long battery life. A plug in charger will fully charge the watch in just over two hours, and it should last for days, depending on usage and how often users run the GPS.

The Fenix also has Garmin Pay for those times when you need to return to town for a supply run. You can also connect the watch to your phone and control your music settings through it. The watch does all of this while also monitoring your heart, hydration, and sleep cycles, keeping users up to date with their current health stats. The Fenix 6S Pro Solar even goes a step further with “incident detection” which kicks on during select activities.

Though it still comes with a lofty price tag, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is one of the best hiking deals of Prime Day, and the discount should get the attention of anyone seriously considering a high performance GPS watch.