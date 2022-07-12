Written By Alex Murphy Published Jul 12, 2022 7:00 AM

Whether you’re exercising at home or using a watch to help you navigate the backcountry, you’ll find that the list of GPS watch capabilities has only grown in recent years. Big name brands in navigation like Garmin are part of this year’s Prime deals. So, if the price of these watches held you back from buying one in the past, this may be the time to finally go for it. Here’s a look at some of the best Prime Day GPS watch deals.

Key Features

Solar charging capabilities

Body battery energy monitoring

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Product Overview

Garmin is a longtime leader in GPS devices. From selling car navigation equipment to their current increased outdoor focus, this brand has a lot to offer. The Instinct Solar comes with an incredibly long battery life that helps hunters, anglers, and others stay in the backcountry longer.

This durable watch is also a great option for those who value simplicity. You can read this review on a similar Instinct Solar, which details how the watch is easy to navigate and has great accessories, like the ability to track dogs with GPS collars. When it comes to savings, the Garmin Instinct Solar is one of the best deals you’ll find on Prime Day.

Prime Day Deal

Price: $199.99

Savings: 43% off the usual price of $350

Key Features

Preloaded topo maps

Battery Life: up to 9 days in smartwatch mode

32 GB RAM

Product Overview

The Garmin Fenix 6s Pro is one of the most intuitive and durable GPS watches on the market. With a Swiss Army Knife level of accessories, the Fenix has the latest technology for heart rate monitoring, topo maps for the backcountry, and an enhanced battery life.

This watch is particularly popular with skiers who can navigate terrain and different ski resorts around the world thanks to the GPS and preloaded topo maps. The Fenix also has Garmin Pay, which makes it a great tool for when you need to head into town to resupply.

While still a lofty price tag, the discount for this watch at least lowers the entry price for anyone seriously considering a high performance GPS watch.

Prime Day Deal

Price: $399.99

Savings: 33% off the usual price of $590

Key Features

Customizable watch face

Blood oxygen level tracking

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Product Overview

Suunto is a long time trusted brand for navigation, and the 9 Peak continues that legacy. With great GPS technology and an ultra thin design, this is a great option for runners or bikers looking to train and track their progress.

The watch is also water resistant up to 100 meters and also features music controls that connect to your phone, so you can keep your workout going, making it a great option for extreme adventures or everyday use.

Prime Day Deal

Price: $555

Savings: 20% off the usual price of $699

Key Features

Body composition analysis

Google services and apps

ECG monitoring

Product Overview

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pairs with any phone and is Samsung’s equivalent of the Apple Watch.

Focused primarily on health, this watch analyzes body composition, tracks your heart rate, and monitors sleep cycles. It also records workouts and allows users to track their health improvements. This is a great deal for anyone more health conscious athletes and adventurers looking to avoid other expensive options.

Prime Day Deal