Snag Your Own Luci Light This Amazon Prime Day 2023
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The inflatable Luci light from Mpowered is seemingly everywhere in the backcountry: in campgrounds, inside tents, strapped to the outside of backpacks. I once saw one floating in a hot springs in the evening hours. (It impressed during one our test of the best camping lanterns, too.) If you’ve been looking to snag one for yourself, this Amazon Prime Day is a great time, as there are some amazing deals on Luci lights.
- Luci Outdoor 2.0 is 52 percent off at $14
- Luci Base Camp is 20 percent off at $48
- Luci Solar Strings + Phone Charger is 26 percent off at $33