The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sierra Designs Gear for 2023
Gear up for summer with some great deals on Sierra Designs gear during Amazon Prime Day
There aren’t a ton of budget brands we recommend; generally, OL‘s take is that it’s better to spend a little bit more to get the quality of higher-end brands. But Sierra Designs is one we make an exception for: their gear is high quality and affordable. And on Amazon Prime Day, some of their most popular items went from affordable to total steals. Here are our top picks:
Tents
- Sierra Designs High Route 1-Person Ultralight Tent is 21 percent off at $131
- Sierra Designs Clip Flashlight 2 Tent is 22 percent off at $109
Sleeping Bags
- Sierra Designs Elemental 35 Quilt Sleeping Bag is 21 percent off at $103
- Sierra Designs Backcountry 20-Degree DriDown Double Camp Bed is 20 percent off at $215