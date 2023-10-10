We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found the best Amazon 2023 Prime Big Deal Days Fenix 7S Solar deal. Get one of the top GPS watches for 21 percent off. But hurry, Prime Big Deal Days ends October 11, 2023.

Garmin Fenix 7S Solar Smart Watch is 21 percent off

This solar powered, multisport GPS watch is smaller in size with a 1.2-inch display. It uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life. If you’re in direct sunlight, you can utilize GPS functions for 37 to 46 hours. In smartwatch mode, it lasts up to 11 days while indoors or up to 14 days with solar charging in three hours of direct sunlight per day.

Real-time endurance and stamina tracking will take your training to the next level with advanced performance metrics and 30+ built-in sports apps. A wrist-based heart rate monitor, Pulse Ox, and enhanced sleep tracking keeps you constantly aware of your health and wellness data.

