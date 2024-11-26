Solar Generator Black Friday Deals from Brands We’ve Field Tested

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Every year, power stations and solar generators become a more essential part of your home emergency kit. I’ve already used mine during a blackout this year, and suspect they’ll continue to come in handy as the winter progresses. Not only do I use power stations in my regular life for home backup and camping expeditions, I’ve also done extensive side-by-side testing to find the brands and models that are the most efficient and have the best power retention for the long haul. I’ve looked into all the solar generator deals currently on for this Black Friday, and these are the best prices you can get for the models you’ll actually want to have on hand.
Read Next: The Best Solar Generators
If you already own a power station, but it’s not providing the oomph that you need to get through a rolling black out or winter power outage, then it’s time to upgrade. I’ve long appreciated how easy to use Jackery’s power stations and their SolarSaga 200W is one of my top picks for the best portable solar panels.
Black Friday Solar Generators Deals on Powerful Models
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Two Battery Pack 2000Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels is $3,300 – 50% off
- 6000Wh combined power stations
- Two 200W solar panels
Bluetti AC200L+SP200L is $1200 — 52% off
- 2048Wh power station
- 1 200W solar panel
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Anker SOLIX 2000 + 2 200W Solar panels is $1500 — 48% off
- 2048Wh power station
- 2 200W solar panels
Black Friday Solar Generator Deals on Mid-Sized Units
These mid-sized units are perfect for everything from overlanding to home emergency kits. And these are probably the best solar generator deals we’re going to see for the next year.
Bluetti AC180+SP200L is $700 — 56% off
- 1152Wh power station
- 200W solar panel
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is $649 — 50% off
- 1070Wh power station
- 200W solar panel
EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W Panel is $750 — 55% off
- 1024Wh power station
- 220W solar panel
Great Black Friday Deals on Power Stations
I’ll be honest, my highest risk of a power outage is in November and December, when there isn’t much sunlight. In my experience, solar panels do a better job than most people expect at generating power in low-light conditions, but it’s still not great. If that sounds like you, then you may not get as much out of the best solar generator deals, and you may be plenty satisfied with a great power station. Fortunately, there are lots of great deals on those going on this Black Friday, too.
The EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top-rated pick from my test of the best portable power stations.
EcoFlow Delta 2 is $470 — 53% off
- 1024Wh power station
If you want to easily upgrade to a solar generator in the future, go with the Anker SOLIX. Their solar panels have always scored high in testing, and are easy to use.
Anker SOLIX C1000 is $450 — 55% off
- 1056Wh power station
Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000 is $2000 — 40% off
Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is $780 — 40% off
- 1516Wh power station
Bluetti AC180 is $480 — 52% off
- 1152Wh power station
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $349 — 56% off
- 1070Wh power station
Bluetti AC200L is $1000 — 50% off
- 2048Wh power station
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.