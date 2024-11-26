Solar Generator Black Friday Deals from Brands We’ve Field Tested

Share







Every year, power stations and solar generators become a more essential part of your home emergency kit. I’ve already used mine during a blackout this year, and suspect they’ll continue to come in handy as the winter progresses. Not only do I use power stations in my regular life for home backup and camping expeditions, I’ve also done extensive side-by-side testing to find the brands and models that are the most efficient and have the best power retention for the long haul. I’ve looked into all the solar generator deals currently on for this Black Friday, and these are the best prices you can get for the models you’ll actually want to have on hand.

If you already own a power station, but it’s not providing the oomph that you need to get through a rolling black out or winter power outage, then it’s time to upgrade. I’ve long appreciated how easy to use Jackery’s power stations and their SolarSaga 200W is one of my top picks for the best portable solar panels.

Black Friday Solar Generators Deals on Powerful Models

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station + Two Battery Pack 2000Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels is $3,300 – 50% off

6000Wh combined power stations

Two 200W solar panels

Bluetti AC200L+SP200L is $1200 — 52% off

2048Wh power station

1 200W solar panel

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Anker SOLIX 2000 + 2 200W Solar panels is $1500 — 48% off

2048Wh power station

2 200W solar panels

Black Friday Solar Generator Deals on Mid-Sized Units

These mid-sized units are perfect for everything from overlanding to home emergency kits. And these are probably the best solar generator deals we’re going to see for the next year.

Bluetti AC180+SP200L is $700 — 56% off

1152Wh power station

200W solar panel

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is $649 — 50% off

1070Wh power station

200W solar panel

The EcoFlow Delta 2 is one of my top picks for power stations based on extensive testing. Laura Lancaster

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W Panel is $750 — 55% off

1024Wh power station

220W solar panel

Great Black Friday Deals on Power Stations

I’ll be honest, my highest risk of a power outage is in November and December, when there isn’t much sunlight. In my experience, solar panels do a better job than most people expect at generating power in low-light conditions, but it’s still not great. If that sounds like you, then you may not get as much out of the best solar generator deals, and you may be plenty satisfied with a great power station. Fortunately, there are lots of great deals on those going on this Black Friday, too.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top-rated pick from my test of the best portable power stations.

EcoFlow Delta 2 is $470 — 53% off

1024Wh power station

If you want to easily upgrade to a solar generator in the future, go with the Anker SOLIX. Their solar panels have always scored high in testing, and are easy to use.

Anker SOLIX C1000 is $450 — 55% off

1056Wh power station

Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000 is $2000 — 40% off

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is $780 — 40% off

1516Wh power station

Bluetti AC180 is $480 — 52% off

1152Wh power station

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $349 — 56% off

1070Wh power station

Bluetti AC200L is $1000 — 50% off

2048Wh power station

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF