Top Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators We Trust

Whether you’re facing a blackout or planning an off-grid adventure, solar generators are an essential investment. I’ve put units from the likes of Jackery, Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker, Goal Zero, Lion Energy, Vtoman, and more through a series of comparative tests to determine which provides the best value for a long-term investment. Here are my top picks for this Prime Day sale.

Large Solar Generators for Multi-Day Power

50% off the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: Now $2000

3024-watt hour power station

Two (2) 200-watt solar panels

38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus: Now $930

2528-watt hour power station

Two (2) 100-watt solar panels

48% off Bluetti AC200L+PV200: Now $1200

2048-watt hour

One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel

Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF

36% off the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2: Now $1600

2042-watt hours

Two (2) 200-watt solar panels

Medium-Sized Solar Generators for Overnight Blackouts

50% off Bluetti AC180+PV200: Now $780

1152-watt hour

One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel

Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF

53% off the EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W: Now $749

1024-watt hours

One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel

38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000: Now $750

1070-watt hour power station

One (1) 200-watt solar panel

Small Solar Generators to Recharge Your Devices

30% off Anker 521 Solar Generator: Now $330