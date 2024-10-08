Top Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators We Trust

Save big this Amazon Prime Day with deals from Bluetti, Jackery, Anker, Goal Zero, and EcoFlow.

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Jackery portable power station with folded-up solar panel leaning against it in driveway

Whether you’re facing a blackout or planning an off-grid adventure, solar generators are an essential investment. I’ve put units from the likes of Jackery, Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker, Goal Zero, Lion Energy, Vtoman, and more through a series of comparative tests to determine which provides the best value for a long-term investment. Here are my top picks for this Prime Day sale. 

Large Solar Generators for Multi-Day Power

50% off the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: Now $2000

  • 3024-watt hour power station
  • Two (2) 200-watt solar panels

38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus: Now $930

  • 2528-watt hour power station
  • Two (2) 100-watt solar panels

48% off Bluetti AC200L+PV200: Now $1200

  • 2048-watt hour
  • One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel
  • Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF

36% off the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2: Now $1600

  • 2042-watt hours
  • Two (2) 200-watt solar panels

Medium-Sized Solar Generators for Overnight Blackouts

50% off Bluetti AC180+PV200: Now $780

  • 1152-watt hour
  • One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel
  • Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF

53% off the EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W: Now $749

  • 1024-watt hours
  • One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel

38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000: Now $750

  • 1070-watt hour power station
  • One (1) 200-watt solar panel

Small Solar Generators to Recharge Your Devices

30% off Anker 521 Solar Generator: Now $330

  • 256-watt hours
  • One (1) 100-watt solar panel

