Top Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators We Trust

Whether you’re facing a blackout or planning an off-grid adventure, solar generators are an essential investment. I’ve put units from the likes of Jackery, Bluetti, EcoFlow, Anker, Goal Zero, Lion Energy, Vtoman, and more through a series of comparative tests to determine which provides the best value for a long-term investment. Here are my top picks for this Prime Day sale.
Large Solar Generators for Multi-Day Power
50% off the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro: Now $2000
- 3024-watt hour power station
- Two (2) 200-watt solar panels
38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus: Now $930
- 2528-watt hour power station
- Two (2) 100-watt solar panels
48% off Bluetti AC200L+PV200: Now $1200
- 2048-watt hour
- One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel
- Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF
36% off the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2: Now $1600
- 2042-watt hours
- Two (2) 200-watt solar panels
Medium-Sized Solar Generators for Overnight Blackouts
50% off Bluetti AC180+PV200: Now $780
- 1152-watt hour
- One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel
- Save 5% with code BLUETTI5OFF
53% off the EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W: Now $749
- 1024-watt hours
- One (1) 200-watt hour solar panel
38% off the Jackery Solar Generator 1000: Now $750
- 1070-watt hour power station
- One (1) 200-watt solar panel
Small Solar Generators to Recharge Your Devices
30% off Anker 521 Solar Generator: Now $330
- 256-watt hours
- One (1) 100-watt solar panel