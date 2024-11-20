The Best Deals on Solar Generators and Power Stations

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Whether you’re updating your emergency kit or gearing up for a week or more off grid, now is a great time to invest in a solar generator. The sales going on right now are massive. Here are my top picks based on the testing I did in search of the best solar generators and the best portable power stations.
Large Solar Generators and Power Stations
To keep the lights on in your house during an extended winter blackout, you’re going to need some serious firepower.
Jackery Explorer 2000 plus Portable Power Station + Two Battery Pack 2000Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels is $3,300 – 50% off
- 6000Wh combined power stations
Bluetti AC200L+SP200L is $1200 — 52% off
Bluetti AC200L is $1000 — 50% off
- 2048Wh power station
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Anker SOLIX 2000 is $1000 — 50% off
- 2048Wh power station
- Starts November 21
Mid-Sized Solar Generators and Power Stations
These mid-sized units are perfect for everything from overlanding to home emergency kits.
Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is $780 — 40% off
- 1516Wh power station
- Starts November 26
Bluetti AC180 is $480 — 52% off
- 1152Wh power station
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Bluetti AC180+SP200L is $700 — 56% off
- 1152Wh power station + 200W solar panel
- Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $349 — 56% off
- 1070Wh power station
- Starts November 21
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is $649 — 50% off
- 1070Wh power station
- Starts November 21
Anker SOLIX C1000 is $450 — 55% off
- 1056Wh power station
- Starts November 21
EcoFlow Delta 2 is $470 — 53% off
- 1024Wh power station
- Starts November 21
EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W Panel is $750 — 55% off
- 1024Wh power station
- Starts November 21
