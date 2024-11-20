The Best Deals on Solar Generators and Power Stations

Share







Whether you’re updating your emergency kit or gearing up for a week or more off grid, now is a great time to invest in a solar generator. The sales going on right now are massive. Here are my top picks based on the testing I did in search of the best solar generators and the best portable power stations.

Large Solar Generators and Power Stations

To keep the lights on in your house during an extended winter blackout, you’re going to need some serious firepower.

Jackery Explorer 2000 plus Portable Power Station + Two Battery Pack 2000Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels is $3,300 – 50% off

6000Wh combined power stations

Bluetti AC200L+SP200L is $1200 — 52% off

Bluetti AC200L is $1000 — 50% off

2048Wh power station

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Anker SOLIX 2000 is $1000 — 50% off

2048Wh power station

Starts November 21

Mid-Sized Solar Generators and Power Stations

These mid-sized units are perfect for everything from overlanding to home emergency kits.

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is $780 — 40% off

1516Wh power station

Starts November 26

Bluetti AC180 is $480 — 52% off

1152Wh power station

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Bluetti AC180+SP200L is $700 — 56% off

1152Wh power station + 200W solar panel

Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $349 — 56% off

1070Wh power station

Starts November 21

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is $649 — 50% off

1070Wh power station

Starts November 21

Anker SOLIX C1000 is $450 — 55% off

1056Wh power station

Starts November 21

EcoFlow Delta 2 is $470 — 53% off

1024Wh power station

Starts November 21

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W Panel is $750 — 55% off

1024Wh power station

Starts November 21