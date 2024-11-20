The Best Deals on Solar Generators and Power Stations

Save big this Black Friday with deals from Goal Zero, Bluetti, Anker, Jackery, EcoFlow, and more

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 6 Hours Ago

5 power stations on a grassy field in the sun

Whether you’re updating your emergency kit or gearing up for a week or more off grid, now is a great time to invest in a solar generator. The sales going on right now are massive. Here are my top picks based on the testing I did in search of the best solar generators and the best portable power stations.  

Large Solar Generators and Power Stations

To keep the lights on in your house during an extended winter blackout, you’re going to need some serious firepower. 

Jackery Explorer 2000 plus Portable Power Station + Two Battery Pack 2000Plus + Two SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels is $3,300 – 50% off

  • 6000Wh combined power stations

Bluetti AC200L+SP200L is $1200 — 52% off

Bluetti AC200L is $1000 — 50% off

  • 2048Wh power station
  • Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Anker SOLIX 2000 is $1000 — 50% off

  • 2048Wh power station
  • Starts November 21

Mid-Sized Solar Generators and Power Stations

These mid-sized units are perfect for everything from overlanding to home emergency kits. 

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is $780 — 40% off

  • 1516Wh power station
  • Starts November 26

Bluetti AC180 is $480 — 52% off

  • 1152Wh power station
  • Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Bluetti AC180+SP200L is $700 — 56% off

  • 1152Wh power station + 200W solar panel
  • Get another 5% off with code BLUETTI5OFF

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $349 — 56% off

  • 1070Wh power station
  • Starts November 21

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station + SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel is $649 — 50% off

  • 1070Wh power station
  • Starts November 21

Anker SOLIX C1000 is $450 — 55% off

  • 1056Wh power station
  • Starts November 21

EcoFlow Delta 2 is $470 — 53% off

  • 1024Wh power station
  • Starts November 21

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W Panel is $750 — 55% off

  • 1024Wh power station
  • Starts November 21
 

Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

