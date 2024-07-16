Gear Survival Gear

Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators, Power Stations, and Solar Panels

We rounded up the best deals from Jackery, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Goal Zero, and Anker

By Laura Lancaster

Updated on Jul 16, 2024 11:02 AM EDT

Bluetti PV120 and Anker 625 solar panel testing on a cloudy day

Whether you are looking to power your next overlanding trip or keep the lights on during that next blackout, this Amazon Prime Day has the deals you need. Score big on a solar generator, power station, or solar panel on major brands like Jackery, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Goal Zero, and Anker. If you need help choosing a solar generator, read our full test of the best solar generators for more info.

Solar Generators on Sale for Prime Day 2024

EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 4000Wh + 400W solar panels is $3199 — 35% off

Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit 2528Wh + 2 SolarSaga 100 is $1599 — 24% off

Anker SOLIX 2048Wh with 200W solar panel is $1299 — 49% off

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel is $799 — 48% off

Bluetti AC180 1152Wh + PV200 solar panel is $799 — 50% off

Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 518Wh + SolarSaga 100 is $479 — 40% off

Jackery Solar Generator 240 256Wh + 40W solar panel is $249 — 29% off

Power Stations

Large

Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000Wh is $2719 — 32% off

Anker SOLIX 3840Wh is $2599 — 35% off

Mid-size

Anker SOLIX F2000 is $1099 — 21% off

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus 1264Wh is $749 — 38% off

Bluetti AC180 1152Wh is $550 — 45% off

Anker SOLIX C1000 is $499 — 50% off

Jackery Explorer 1002Wh is $479 — 23% off

Small

Bluetti AC60 403Wh is $439 — 20% off

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus 99Wh is $90 — 40% off

Solar Panels

Bluetti PV120 solar panel is $199 — 33% off

Bluetti PV200 solar panel is $349 — 30% off

Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Laura Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

