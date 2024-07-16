Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators, Power Stations, and Solar Panels

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Whether you are looking to power your next overlanding trip or keep the lights on during that next blackout, this Amazon Prime Day has the deals you need. Score big on a solar generator, power station, or solar panel on major brands like Jackery, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Goal Zero, and Anker. If you need help choosing a solar generator, read our full test of the best solar generators for more info.
Solar Generators on Sale for Prime Day 2024
EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 4000Wh + 400W solar panels is $3199 — 35% off
Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit 2528Wh + 2 SolarSaga 100 is $1599 — 24% off
Anker SOLIX 2048Wh with 200W solar panel is $1299 — 49% off
Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel is $799 — 48% off
Bluetti AC180 1152Wh + PV200 solar panel is $799 — 50% off
Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 518Wh + SolarSaga 100 is $479 — 40% off
Jackery Solar Generator 240 256Wh + 40W solar panel is $249 — 29% off
Power Stations
Large
Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000Wh is $2719 — 32% off
Anker SOLIX 3840Wh is $2599 — 35% off
Mid-size
Anker SOLIX F2000 is $1099 — 21% off
Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus 1264Wh is $749 — 38% off
Bluetti AC180 1152Wh is $550 — 45% off
Anker SOLIX C1000 is $499 — 50% off
Jackery Explorer 1002Wh is $479 — 23% off
Small
Bluetti AC60 403Wh is $439 — 20% off
Jackery Explorer 100 Plus 99Wh is $90 — 40% off
Solar Panels
Bluetti PV120 solar panel is $199 — 33% off
Bluetti PV200 solar panel is $349 — 30% off