When it comes to high-end semi-auto rimfires, Volquartsen sets the standard for optimization of the 10/22-style platform. Their rifles are dependable and accurate, and here is your chance to get one for $296 off.

The UltraLite is the lightest rifle that Volquartsen makes, weighing 4.6lbs. It features a laminated thumbhole stock, carbon-wrapped barrel, and a Picatinny optics rail. The barrel also includes an aluminum brake, but is threaded in ½” x 28 to accept a rimfire suppressor.

Volquartsen UltraLite Specs and Features:

Black Receiver is Type III Hard-anodized aluminum

2.25lb trigger pull

Barrel is carbon-wrapped 1:16” twist

Made in U.S.

These guns aren’t cheap, but if you’ve been looking for a deal on a .22 to pass down, 20% off on a Volquartsen will be tough to beat