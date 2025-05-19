I Range Tested the Fierce Twisted Rogue: A Light Do-All Hunting Rifle

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Fierce Twisted Rogue is one of the newest models produced by the Utah gunmaker, and there is much to like about it. Fierce Firearms, known for lightweight carbon-barreled hunting rifles, incorporates many appealing characteristics of their high-end guns into the Twisted Rogue, but the price tag is significantly lower. I tested one chambered in the new 7mm Backcountry cartridge and found it an excellent all-around hunting rifle that’s just as apt for stalking sheep in tall craggy peaks as mule deer in dusty sage flats.

See It Pros Great Value

Excellent ergonomics

Accurate

Quality fit and coatings

Good cartridge selection Cons Slightly heavier than carbon/Ti premium rifles Key Features Carbon-fiber stock

Negative comb

Fluted and threaded steel barrel

Triggertech trigger

QD sling cups

Picatinny bipod rail

Side port muzzle brake

Fierce Twisted Rogue Specs

Action: Two-lug M700-pattern, stainless steel (titanium also available)

Two-lug M700-pattern, stainless steel (titanium also available) Stock: Carbon fiber

Carbon fiber Cartridge: 7mm Backcountry (tested), 22 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .280 AI, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

7mm Backcountry (tested), 22 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .280 AI, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC Capacity: 5 rounds

5 rounds Weight: 6 pounds, 0 ounces (measured with 20-MOA rail and without muzzle device)

6 pounds, 0 ounces (measured with 20-MOA rail and without muzzle device) Trigger: Triggertech, 3 pounds, 3 ounces (measured)

Triggertech, 3 pounds, 3 ounces (measured) Barrel: 20 inches, 1:8 twist, stainless steel, fluted, threaded ⅝-24

20 inches, 1:8 twist, stainless steel, fluted, threaded ⅝-24 Length: 40.75 inches

40.75 inches Price: $1,750

Fierce Twisted Rogue Accuracy and On-Range Performance

Following the trend of most of the 7mm Backcountry rifles we have tested, the Twisted Rogue produced the best accuracy with Federal’s 175-grain Fusion Tipped ammunition. It averaged .74-inch five-shot groups, but if you’ve been following our gun coverage, you already know that we no longer lean on that number for meaningful information. More telling, it printed a 20-shot aggregate group size of 1.1 inches, with a .33-inch mean radius. This is great performance from a lightweight hunting rifle, and one of the better results we’ve observed across all eight 7mm BC rifles we have tested so far.

Ammo Average 5-Shot Group Size 20-Shot Group Size 20-Shot Mean Radius Velocity (20 shot average) Velocity SD (20 shots) Velocity ES (20 shots) Federal 175-grain Fusion Tipped .74 in. 1.1 in. .33 in. 2982 fps 10 fps 34.6 fps Federal 168-grain Barnes LRX 1.26 in. 1.74 in. .53 in. 3073 fps 17.5 fps 78.1 fps Federal 170-grain Terminal Ascent 1.38 in. 2.06 in. .55 in. 3091 fps 13.6 fps 50.1 fps

We will have a more in-depth story to present our findings in the coming months, but have found the 7mm BC cartridge to be capable of good accuracy. It is, though, more finicky than standard-pressure modern cartridges. Other loads such as the 168-grain LRX and 170-grain Terminal Ascent have done well in some rifles but are generally less consistent performers. I would expect better accuracy from this rifle in a Creedmoor or PRC chambering.

A couple of representative groups from the Twisted Rogue shooting Federal 175 Fusion Tipped ammunition in 7mm Backcountry. Tyler Freel

Shooting and Handling

From the 20-inch barrel, the 7mm BC cartridge delivered impressive velocities, with ES and SD numbers that would rival most match ammunition. The fluted bolt runs smoothly in the raceways and is the only 7mm BC rifle I’ve fired that hasn’t yet given me any primary or secondary extraction issues with the high-pressure cartridge. Every other rifle we’ve tested has had stubborn extraction in a somewhat unpredictable manner — though most often when dirty or heated up.

The Twisted Rogue handles well and feels solid when shooting from a prone or bagged position, but points quickly and naturally when firing offhand. Though both the action and barrel are finished in Cerakote, the fluted bolt has a slick DLC coating which helps it run smoothly. The single plunger and pinned small claw extractor eject cases stoutly, and I can run the bolt very quickly by lifting and running the bolt with my index and middle fingers with my thumb riding the bolt shroud.

I shot mine exclusively with a suppressor, and most hunters are likely to do the same. Recoil with the 7 BC cartridge is snappy but less than an average un-suppressed .30/06 shooting 180-grain loads. I found it impossible to spot impacts except for the most solid positions and at distances beyond 400 yards, or so. Both the KGM R30 and Dead Air Sandman X suppressors cut recoil nicely. The steel barrel, profiled smaller than carbon options, also allowed me to use a test sample of the new OG-30 over-barrel suppressor from Unknown Munitions. This 11-ounce design only adds four inches to overall length and the Twisted Rogue balances wonderfully with it.

The ergonomics of the Twisted Rogue make it pleasant for both supported and unsupported shooting. Tyler Freel

Cutting Cost, but Not Performance

Many of Fierce’s rifles command a premium price. The CT Rival, which I reviewed a few years back, ran about $3,000, and other models went up from there. The Twisted Rogue can be had for $1,750. The biggest cost savings are achieved by choosing a stainless steel receiver rather than one of titanium, and offering this rifle with a fluted steel barrel versus a more expensive carbon-wrapped one. Both of those components come at a slight weight cost, but the Twisted Rogue is exceptionally nimble for a long-action hunting rifle.

The hand-lapped steel barrel is tapered and deeply fluted and not much heavier than its carbon counterparts. Mine measures .723 inches in diameter behind the muzzle threads. The two-lug Remington 700-style action has a traditional separate recoil lug, but operates with a 70- rather than 90-degree bolt throw. The shortened bolt lift doesn’t noticeably increase the cocking pressure required, and it allows better clearance around the bolt handle. Many 90-degree-throw bolt handles end up inconveniently close to the scope when rotated fully upward, and the shorter throw helps the shooter run the bolt quickly.

The carbon-fiber stock isn’t bedded, but provides a solid foundation for the M700-style action. Tyler Freel

Excellent Ergonomics and Smart Features

The Twisted Rogue’s carbon-fiber stock has excellent ergonomics, which is the most endearing quality of this rifle. It snaps to the shoulder quickly and points naturally due to the more traditional grip angle, but the handle itself is wide and has plenty of room to rest the thumb at the rear of the tang in a modern precision shooting style. It has a slight negative comb, which helps the shooter maintain a better head position through recoil.

The stock isn’t bedded, and doesn’t have bedding pillars. Rather, it has a solid carbon-fiber block to bridge the gap between the action and bottom metal. Most won’t find this rifle wanting for accuracy, but some sticklers could probably improve it further with a good bedding job.

The grip geometry allows precise control of the curved trigger shoe and my only complaints are that the trigger guard itself is a bit small for shooting with gloves, and I wish the bottom of the grip were slightly fatter. It tapers down in width at the bottom and I must add some tension with my pinkie to grasp the stock with my whole hand.

Fierce smartly chose to ditch traditional sling swivel studs, opting for quick-detach sling sockets and installed a flush-fitting Picatinny rail at the front of the fore-end for attaching a bipod. The flush BDL bottom metal is nicely fit into the stock inletting, and the floorplate release is positioned out of the way, inside the top/front corner of the trigger guard. It’s actuated without trouble, but not easily contacted by mistake.

The Twisted Rogue has a traditional angled grip which makes it nimble and quick pointing, but the geometry compliments precision work too. Tyler Freel

Final Thoughts

In the realm of custom and semi-custom rifles, it’s easy to get a runaway price tag. The most premium components and cutting-edge materials are, usually, an objectively fair value. But they offer, what many hunters would consider, diminishing returns. The Twisted Rogue is a thoughtful balance of performance and price. By simply opting for a steel barrel and action, it cuts costs greatly at only a slight weight penalty.

This is still a premium gun, but falls only slightly above the price range of what we consider mid-priced rifles. We have seen more expensive rifles fall short of what the Twisted Rogue accomplishes, and there aren’t many cheaper production rifles that match it. For anyone who wants a quality do-all hunting rifle for under $2,000, this one should be high on your list.