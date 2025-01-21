New Handguns of SHOT Show 2025

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

SHOT show 2025 is upon us, which means loads of new gun introductions. Every year is a little bit different, and we never quite know what to expect. Some years the market is peppered with new pistols encompassing every category. Some years there are one or two stars and the rest is ho-hum. One thing that’s for sure is that we’re scouring the show floor for all the most interesting, useful, and innovative new handguns of the year. Here’s what has caught our attention at SHOT Show 2025.

Key Features

Glock G19-type design

Interchangeable Magpul grip module

Removable FCU with Glock-compatible trigger parts

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $400

One of the most noteworthy pistols of SHOT Show 2025 is the Ruger RXM. At first glance, this isn’t the most exciting introduction, but this model has more depth than that. Glock clones and aftermarket parts are their own sub industry, and another Glock-like pistol seems like just that. The RXM is a collaboration between Ruger and Magpul, with Magpul producing the stock and aftermarket grip modules for the gun. The slide has a more refined profile, is compatible with Delta Point and RMSc optic footprints, and a tritium front sight post. The grip module has improved ergonomics and a straighter grip angle. The pistol generally resembles the Lone Wolf Dusk 19 G19 clone.

Like other pistols like the Sig P320 and P365 series, the RXM adopts a removable fire control unit design, where trigger parts are housed in a stainless chassis that can be installed in other aftermarket grip modules. Unlike other pistols, though, this removable chassis is compatible with Glock-pattern trigger parts making upgrades a cinch. The cherry on top is that this pistol retails for four hundred bucks, making it virtually untouchable by any other Glock or Glock clone that sports a comparative feature set.

Key Features

Updated direct-mounted red dot system

Compatible with Glock-pattern magazines

Updated buffered recoil system

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $2,499

Staccato continues to innovate in the double-stack 1911 platform with their latest HD line, led by the new P4 pistol. This is one of the coolest handguns from SHOT Show 2025 and the most visible change in this updated line is the elimination of the grip safety used on previous models like the Staccato P and Staccato CS. This new grip module is a big step, as it’s a departure from the normal STI/Staccato 2011 magazine design. The Staccato P is designed to accept Glock-pattern 9mm magazines, and it ships with 18-round steel mags.

This is a big potential benefit, as 2011 magazines have a reputation for being more finicky and high maintenance, and are significantly more expensive. Additionally, the optic mounting system has been redesigned to allow direct mounting, and the rear site is located just forward of the optic cut, in order to be easily co-witnessed. The recoil system has been updated to a buffered flat-spring design to improve smoothness of the recoil cycle. Externally, the pistol looks a lot like previous Staccato models and has full-sized ambidextrous safety and slide-stop levers, and cocking serrations extend higher on the slide.

This is an exciting step for Staccato and we can’t wait to get our hands on a P4 to test and review.

Key Features

Shortened 3.5-inch barrel and grip module

Uses 15-round 2011-style magazines

AOS optic mounting system is compatible with a wide variety of red dots

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $1,381

One of Springfield’s new handguns for 2025 is an update of their popular 1911 DS Prodigy lineup, the Prodigy Compact. Previously, these 2011-style pistols were only available in full-sized configurations, but this new 3.5-inch-barreled model is shorter and has a shortened grip module to achieve compact size. This makes it an excellent choice for concealed carry, while maintaining good accuracy, excellent shootability, and a reasonable price tag. This model has many of the same features as the original Prodigy, including the AOS optic system, which is compatible with a wide variety of optics. In addition to its shorter profile, however, it has a tritium white-dot front sight, an updated dual recoil spring system, and it uses 15-round 2011-style Duramag magazines.

Read Next: Best Pistol Red Dot Sights

We got a sneak peek at the Prodigy Compact, and you can read a full review here. It’s reliable, accurate, and the most versatile pistol in the Prodigy lineup.

Key Features

Rounded edges and beveled slide

RMSc optic footprint

+P-rated

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $699

The micro-compact 9mm pistol market has been white-hot in recent years and, new for 2025, is the H&K CC9. This is a pistol designed from the ground up for concealed carry with beveled edges, night sights, and an RMSc-footprint optics cut on the slide. It’s got a polymer grip which incorporates a Picatinny accessory rail and houses 10- and 12-round 9mm magazines. It has ambidextrous slide stop levers and magazine release buttons, and is large enough to allow a full four-finger grip. The backstraps are interchangeable to fit your hand, and the grip has a nice stipple texture. The CC9 boasts the reliability you should expect from H&K pistols, but in an ultra-compact size that is perfect for EDC.

Read Next: Best Concealed Carry Guns

The author fires H&K’s new CC9 concealed-carry pistol.

Key Features

ClearSight Cut directs gasses away from sight picture

3.6- and 4-inch barrel lengths

Flat-faced tuned trigger

Caliber: 9mm

From Smith & Wesson’s performance center comes the new M&P 9 Compact Carry Comp, a concealed-carry gun that incorporates a built-in compensator to reduce recoil and muzzle flip. More specifically, the cut of the compensator on this M&P 9 is designed to direct muzzle gasses up, but also away from center — helping maintain a clear sight picture. This model is available with a 3.6- or 4-inch barrel, and the grip is shortened to use 15-round magazines. The slide is aggressively serrated fore and aft for robust traction when cocking, and it is cut for a red dot, but includes a flat cover plate. Like other M&P 9 pistols, it has excellent ergonomics and includes proprietary interchangeable palm swell grip inserts.

Key Features

Full-size frame

Metal grip module

Uses OA or Sig P320-pattern magazines

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $3,299

OA Defense, formerly Oracle Arms, took a big innovative step a couple years ago when they developed the 2311. It’s a platform that incorporates many things we like about the 2011-style double-stack pistol, but adapted those ideas to create a similar pistol that uses Sig P320-pattern magazines. Last year we tested and liked the 2311 Compact Pro, and this year they are introducing a full-sized Pro Elite model. This pistol sports a 5-inch ported barrel and comes with three 21- and two 17-round magazines. It features ambidextrous controls, a metal grip module with modular gas-pedal-style thumb rests, flat trigger shoe, and a large magwell. It includes optic plates compatible with RMR, Delta Point Pro, and RMSc red dots. This is a high-performance pistol designed to go fast, and should be appealing to any competitor or recreational shooter.

Key Features

Pistol and optic package

A-Cut eliminates need for optic plate with Aimpoint COA red dot

Enlarged magazine floorplates

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $1,002

Glock’s latest introduction is a collaboration with Aimpoint to fit several of its Gen 5 pistols — the G48 in this case — with the new Aimpoint COA red dot. This is a new durable enclosed-emitter sight with a large window. Rather than simply use Glock’s existing MOS optic mounting system, which has adapter plates, this series is custom cut for the COA and comes as a package with the sight installed. This allows the normal-height sights to be co-witnessed through the optic. Interestingly, the rear sight is used to clamp the rear of the optic down onto the slide and the pistol comes with improved steel iron sights. Though this specific optic might not appeal to everyone, those that want to use it on a Glock will appreciate the custom cut and low-riding fit.

Key Features

Quick-release optic plate

Ambidextrous controls

Interchangeable backstraps

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $469

Savage is overhauling their Stance pistol line with some big updates in the Stance XR for SHOT Show 2025. Though many features are similar, it’s a micro-compact single-stack 9mm, they’ve made the Stance XR more relevant with a quick-detach optic plate and accessory rail — things the original lacked. Now it can be fitted with a red dot and light, and is still easy and convenient to carry concealed. Different Stance XR options include night sights, but the standard comes with regular low-profile iron sights. The pistol has a removable chassis for easy maintenance, and comes with a 10-round flush and 13-round extended magazine.

Key Features

Glock G19 Clone

Uses 15-round magazines

Available in several different colors

Caliber: 9mm

Price: $279

Turkish importer Tristar is launching a G19 clone for 2025. This is a pretty basic copy of the venerable G19 that includes front and rear slide serrations, iron sights, and will come with one 15-round magazine. It’s available in a variety of colors, but is otherwise pretty standard fare. It’s aggressively priced at only $279 and, if reliable, will be a solid value for someone looking to get into an entry-level Glock-style pistol. If parts are cross-compatible, the Tristar APOC could reasonably be upgraded, too.