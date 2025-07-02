Podcast: Why Can’t We Pass Silencer Deregulation?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The provisions that would have deregulated suppressors were stripped from the Senate’s version of the budget reconciliation bill last week. This setback for gunowners was expected, since substantial policy changes usually can’t be included in budget bills due to Senate budget rules (this applies to everything from firearm laws to public land sales).

After the Hearing Protection Act was tossed out of the Senate bill last week, however, Republicans were able to deploy their backup plan and swap in language that eliminates the $200 tax stamp required for silencer purchases and transfers. Lawmakers and gun industry lobbyists reasoned that if they couldn’t remove suppressors from the NFA and bring them on par with most firearms, they could try to reduce the financial burden of suppressor ownership.

Suppressors would be taxed at a rate of $0 if this language is approved in the final version of the bill.

Given that the House version of the budget bill originally included a provision to reduce the tax stamp fees, odds are good that the final version of the One Big Beautiful Bill that reaches President Trump’s desk will reduce the current $200 stamp.

Still, there’s been plenty of negotiating and misinformation to reach this potential victory. That’s why, in this week’s episode of the Outdoor Life Podcast, editor-in-chief Alex Robinson interviews Brandon Maddox, the CEO and founder of Silencer Central.

Maddox explains why it’s been so challenging to pass the Hearing Protection Act, why the gun industry separated into two camps over its inclusion in the Senate’s budget reconciliation bill, and what all this has to do with all the death threats he’s been getting.

You can listen to this week’s episode on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.