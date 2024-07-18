The Ruger Single 7 in 327 Federal Magnum Is an Effective Deer Hunting Combo 

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The revolver may be the most popular platform for handgun hunters, but the .327 Federal Magnum is not traditionally their top choice. Larger cartridges such as .44 Magnum, .41 Magnum, and .357 Magnum are more common for chasing deer, hogs, and other game. Still, the Ruger Single 7, which is offered in .327 Federal, is an effective hunting tool. The cartridge was originally designed for personal protection but when paired in this elegant seven-shot single action, it’s an excellent choice for whitetails and other critters.

Ruger Single 7 Specs

Cartridge: .327 Federal

Capacity: 7

Barrel: 7.5 inches (tested); 1:16 twist

Frame, barrel, cylinder material: Stainless steel

Grips: Wood

Weight: 38 ounces (unloaded)

Trigger: 2 pounds, 12 ounces (measured)

Sights: Adjustable rear notch, blade front

Price: Lipsey’s exclusive

Key Features

Can also fire .32 H&R Magnum and .32 S&W Long

Seven-shot capacity

Clean lines

The loading gate exposes the chambers in the cylinder for loading and unloading. Andrea Bogard

327 Federal Magnum Benefits

If something isn’t fun to shoot, it doesn’t hold a lot of appeal for me. I’ve spent time with various large-framed revolvers chambered in some bigger hunting-centric calibers and have come away uninspired. My EDC used to be a .357 Magnum, so I’m familiar with that, too. So when I sat down and evaluated what I wanted in a hunting revolver, I kept coming back to the .327 Federal. The cartridge works in revolvers with frames smaller than the .357 Magnum, and those firearms are able to accommodate a seventh cartridge without adding bulk.

In terms of internal ballistics, the pressures and velocity of the .327 Federal are similar to the .357 Magnum. Revolvers in .327 Federal can also run the .32 S&W Long and the .32 H&R for plinking practice. With multiple bullet options in weights from 85 to 115 grains, the .327 Federal is surprisingly versatile.

The .327 Federal is available in loads for hunting, plinking, and self defense. Andrea Bogard

Let’s consider the love triangle that exists between the 327 Federal, the .32 H&R Magnum and the .32 S&W Long. All three fire .32 caliber (.312-inch) bullets and all three have slightly different features and advantages, which provide the shooter an interesting harem of ballistic options. Here’s a breakdown:

All three cartridges have the same body and rim diameter

The .327 Federal has a longer overall case length than the other two and is loaded to higher pressures, with velocities of around 1,500 fps.

The .32 H&R Magnum is basically a stretched-out version of the .32 S&W Long with a case length increased to 1.55 inches producing velocities around 1,000 fps.

The .32 S&W Long is the shortest of the trio, with velocities of around 700 fps

All three calibers may be used in .327 Federal chambered guns.

On the subject of bullets, here is a list of what’s available cumulatively for this platform delineated by application: range, personal defense, and hunting.

Cartridge Make Weight Bullet Type Purpose 327 Federal Underwood 95 grain Lehigh Extreme Defense/expanding HP Personal defense 327 Federal Federal/Am Eagle 100 grain Jacketed Soft Point (JSP) Range 327 Federal Federal/Am Eagle 85 grain Jacketed Soft Point (JSP) Range 327 Federal Federal Premium 127 grain Hammer Down JSP (lever guns only) Hunting 327 Federal Hornday 80 grain Hornady FTX/polymer tip Personal defense 327 Federal Buffalo Bore 100 grain Jacketed Hollow Point Personal defense 327 Federal Speer 100 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point Personal defense 327 Federal Federal 100 grain Swift A-Frame Hunting 327 Federal Federal 104 grain Federal HST Personal Defense 327 Federal Buffalo Bore 130 grain Flat Nose Personal defense 32 H&R Magnum Buffalo Bore 130 grain Flat Nose Personal defense 32 H&R Magnum Buffalo Bore 100 grain Jacketed HP Personal defense 32 H&R Magnum Hornady 80 grain Hornady FTX Personal defense 32 H&R Magnum Federal 95 grain Champion Semi-Wadcutter Range 32 H&R Magnum Federal 85 grain Personal Defense Jacketed Tip Personal defense 32 H&R Magnum Black Hills 85 grain Jacketed HP Personal defense 32 S&W Long Remington 98 grain Round Nose Range 32 S&W Long Fiocchi 100 grain Wadcutter Range 32 S&W Long Fiocchi 97 grain FMJ Range 32 S&W Long Lapua 86 grain Wadcutter Range

Ruger Single 7 Features

The Ruger Single 7 is available with barrels of varying lengths: 3.75 inches, 4.62 inches, 5.5 inches, and 7.5 inches. For hunting, the 7.5 inch model is best.

That barrel length gives better velocities and a longer sight radius. It comes with comfortable wood grips that provide solid purchase. The inherent safety of the modern transfer-bar single-action mechanism brings peace of mind when negotiating swamps and timber. The 38 ounce weight was manageable. The revolver is well balanced and never cumbersome.

The stainless steel ejector rod is positioned well along the underside of the barrel. Because of my smaller hands, and the distance between the ejector rod and grip, I faced a bit of a learning curve while developing a comfortable process for unloading the revolver.

The loading gate is ergonomically friendly and opens and closes with satisfying positivity. To load, open the gate and manipulate the cylinder clockwise, allowing the machined detents to naturally index and expose the empty chamber. When complete, close the loading gate, acquire your target and cock the hammer.

The author found the Ruger Single 7 to be well balanced and easy to shoot. Andrea Bogard

Ruger Single 7 at the Range

While getting accustomed to the Single 7 I started with Federal American Eagle 100-grain JSP (jacketed soft point) at 20 yards shooting offhand while standing. My first three-shot group was four inches high and two inches right and had a spread of 3.25 inches. Stepping back to 30 yards, I repeated the process employing the same sight picture. That group was three inches high and still two inches right. The group measured 3.65 inches.

I adjusted the sights to bring my groups to the left and went back to 20 yards, shooting three more times from a rest while seated. The ramp front sight and the rear sight with windage/elevation capability made zeroing straightforward. My final group was on the top edge of the bull and measured just under 2.4 inches.

The rear sight adjusts for windage and elevation. Andrea Bogard

I put a few more cylinders of the 100-grain JSPs downrange, and the zero didn’t shift. The Ruger’s recoil was easy to manage and the muzzle rise was minimal. The long barrel and comfortably proportioned grip kept the shooting experience both pain-free and fun.

For hunting, I elected to use Federal’s 100-grain Swift A-Frame load. The bullet construction is considered ideal for deer-sized critters at appropriate distances. Having zeroed at 20 yards with the Federal American Eagle 100-grain JSP ammunition, I anticipated a change in point of impact with the Swift A-Frames but they were close enough that I elected to leave the sights as they were. (Shooting off a rest at 20 yards the A-Frames were just above the bullseye, while at 30 yards they landed slightly lower.)

I also got some range time with personal-defense ammunition: Federal’s 104-grain HST jacketed hollow point. The windage with this ammo remained the same, though it impacted about 2 inches higher at 20 yards.

The single-action Ruger Single 7 has classic, elegant lines. Andrea Bogard

Hunting with the .327 Federal Magnum

While I’ve spent a lot of time with handguns of different varieties over the years, I’ve never actually hunted with one as my primary method of take. I carry a sidearm while in the woods, but always as a back-up. Here are a few observations.

It feels primal — like it’s just me and my quarry. There is no rifle to manage as I navigate deadfalls. There’s no bow in hand to thread through thick brush. There’s just me, my pack, and the .327 Federal Ruger Single 7 strapped to my side.

Because of this, I felt a level of stealth and invisibility I’ve never experienced as a hunter. As I cut tracks and looked for sign, I marveled at the quiet and self-contained nature of the hunt. The goal was a bow range shot — inside 30 yards — but with a beautifully engineered 7-shot revolver.

Though I never connected with a deer last season, I’ve continued to shoot it this summer and plan to have another go this upcoming year.

The 7.5 inch model is the best choice for hunting. Andrea Bogard

Ruger Single 7 Pros and Cons

The Ruger Single 7 in .327 Federal is a classic, sleek and accurate revolver that’s ideally suited in many ways for hunters who want a close-range challenge.

Pros

Lightweight (easily carried in a holster)

Comfortable to shoot with a variety of ammunition

Fair selection of factory supported ammunition

Seven shots

Clean trigger

Classic lines

Well made

Cons

The longer barrel, while ideal for hunting, can be cumbersome with the wrong holster set up

The grips, while beautiful, are slippery where moisture is present, leading to the need for meticulously-uniform grip practices to achieve consistent accuracy

Final Thoughts on the Ruger Single 7

The Ruger Single 7 in .327 Federal is an ideal hunting set-up if you’re looking for a classic revolver in a fun and effective caliber. Like Ruger’s other single-action revolvers, it’s good looking, durable, and utterly enjoyable.

