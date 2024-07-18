The Ruger Single 7 in 327 Federal Magnum Is an Effective Deer Hunting Combo 

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The revolver may be the most popular platform for handgun hunters, but the .327 Federal Magnum is not traditionally their top choice. Larger cartridges such as .44 Magnum, .41 Magnum, and .357 Magnum are more common for chasing deer, hogs, and other game. Still, the Ruger Single 7, which is offered in .327 Federal, is an effective hunting tool. The cartridge was originally designed for personal protection but when paired in this elegant seven-shot single action, it’s an excellent choice for whitetails and other critters.
Ruger Single 7 Specs
- Cartridge: .327 Federal
- Capacity: 7
- Barrel: 7.5 inches (tested); 1:16 twist
- Frame, barrel, cylinder material: Stainless steel
- Grips: Wood
- Weight: 38 ounces (unloaded)
- Trigger: 2 pounds, 12 ounces (measured)
- Sights: Adjustable rear notch, blade front
- Price: Lipsey’s exclusive
Key Features
- Can also fire .32 H&R Magnum and .32 S&W Long
- Seven-shot capacity
- Clean lines
327 Federal Magnum Benefits
If something isn’t fun to shoot, it doesn’t hold a lot of appeal for me. I’ve spent time with various large-framed revolvers chambered in some bigger hunting-centric calibers and have come away uninspired. My EDC used to be a .357 Magnum, so I’m familiar with that, too. So when I sat down and evaluated what I wanted in a hunting revolver, I kept coming back to the .327 Federal. The cartridge works in revolvers with frames smaller than the .357 Magnum, and those firearms are able to accommodate a seventh cartridge without adding bulk.
In terms of internal ballistics, the pressures and velocity of the .327 Federal are similar to the .357 Magnum. Revolvers in .327 Federal can also run the .32 S&W Long and the .32 H&R for plinking practice. With multiple bullet options in weights from 85 to 115 grains, the .327 Federal is surprisingly versatile.
Let’s consider the love triangle that exists between the 327 Federal, the .32 H&R Magnum and the .32 S&W Long. All three fire .32 caliber (.312-inch) bullets and all three have slightly different features and advantages, which provide the shooter an interesting harem of ballistic options. Here’s a breakdown:
- All three cartridges have the same body and rim diameter
- The .327 Federal has a longer overall case length than the other two and is loaded to higher pressures, with velocities of around 1,500 fps.
- The .32 H&R Magnum is basically a stretched-out version of the .32 S&W Long with a case length increased to 1.55 inches producing velocities around 1,000 fps.
- The .32 S&W Long is the shortest of the trio, with velocities of around 700 fps
- All three calibers may be used in .327 Federal chambered guns.
On the subject of bullets, here is a list of what’s available cumulatively for this platform delineated by application: range, personal defense, and hunting.
|Cartridge
|Make
|Weight
|Bullet Type
|Purpose
|327 Federal
|Underwood
|95 grain
|Lehigh Extreme Defense/expanding HP
|Personal defense
|327 Federal
|Federal/Am Eagle
|100 grain
|Jacketed Soft Point (JSP)
|Range
|327 Federal
|Federal/Am Eagle
|85 grain
|Jacketed Soft Point (JSP)
|Range
|327 Federal
|Federal Premium
|127 grain
|Hammer Down JSP (lever guns only)
|Hunting
|327 Federal
|Hornday
|80 grain
|Hornady FTX/polymer tip
|Personal defense
|327 Federal
|Buffalo Bore
|100 grain
|Jacketed Hollow Point
|Personal defense
|327 Federal
|Speer
|100 grain
|Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point
|Personal defense
|327 Federal
|Federal
|100 grain
|Swift A-Frame
|Hunting
|327 Federal
|Federal
|104 grain
|Federal HST
|Personal Defense
|327 Federal
|Buffalo Bore
|130 grain
|Flat Nose
|Personal defense
|32 H&R Magnum
|Buffalo Bore
|130 grain
|Flat Nose
|Personal defense
|32 H&R Magnum
|Buffalo Bore
|100 grain
|Jacketed HP
|Personal defense
|32 H&R Magnum
|Hornady
|80 grain
|Hornady FTX
|Personal defense
|32 H&R Magnum
|Federal
|95 grain
|Champion Semi-Wadcutter
|Range
|32 H&R Magnum
|Federal
|85 grain
|Personal Defense Jacketed Tip
|Personal defense
|32 H&R Magnum
|Black Hills
|85 grain
|Jacketed HP
|Personal defense
|32 S&W Long
|Remington
|98 grain
|Round Nose
|Range
|32 S&W Long
|Fiocchi
|100 grain
|Wadcutter
|Range
|32 S&W Long
|Fiocchi
|97 grain
|FMJ
|Range
|32 S&W Long
|Lapua
|86 grain
|Wadcutter
|Range
Ruger Single 7 Features
The Ruger Single 7 is available with barrels of varying lengths: 3.75 inches, 4.62 inches, 5.5 inches, and 7.5 inches. For hunting, the 7.5 inch model is best.
That barrel length gives better velocities and a longer sight radius. It comes with comfortable wood grips that provide solid purchase. The inherent safety of the modern transfer-bar single-action mechanism brings peace of mind when negotiating swamps and timber. The 38 ounce weight was manageable. The revolver is well balanced and never cumbersome.
The stainless steel ejector rod is positioned well along the underside of the barrel. Because of my smaller hands, and the distance between the ejector rod and grip, I faced a bit of a learning curve while developing a comfortable process for unloading the revolver.
The loading gate is ergonomically friendly and opens and closes with satisfying positivity. To load, open the gate and manipulate the cylinder clockwise, allowing the machined detents to naturally index and expose the empty chamber. When complete, close the loading gate, acquire your target and cock the hammer.
Ruger Single 7 at the Range
While getting accustomed to the Single 7 I started with Federal American Eagle 100-grain JSP (jacketed soft point) at 20 yards shooting offhand while standing. My first three-shot group was four inches high and two inches right and had a spread of 3.25 inches. Stepping back to 30 yards, I repeated the process employing the same sight picture. That group was three inches high and still two inches right. The group measured 3.65 inches.
I adjusted the sights to bring my groups to the left and went back to 20 yards, shooting three more times from a rest while seated. The ramp front sight and the rear sight with windage/elevation capability made zeroing straightforward. My final group was on the top edge of the bull and measured just under 2.4 inches.
I put a few more cylinders of the 100-grain JSPs downrange, and the zero didn’t shift. The Ruger’s recoil was easy to manage and the muzzle rise was minimal. The long barrel and comfortably proportioned grip kept the shooting experience both pain-free and fun.
For hunting, I elected to use Federal’s 100-grain Swift A-Frame load. The bullet construction is considered ideal for deer-sized critters at appropriate distances. Having zeroed at 20 yards with the Federal American Eagle 100-grain JSP ammunition, I anticipated a change in point of impact with the Swift A-Frames but they were close enough that I elected to leave the sights as they were. (Shooting off a rest at 20 yards the A-Frames were just above the bullseye, while at 30 yards they landed slightly lower.)
I also got some range time with personal-defense ammunition: Federal’s 104-grain HST jacketed hollow point. The windage with this ammo remained the same, though it impacted about 2 inches higher at 20 yards.
Hunting with the .327 Federal Magnum
While I’ve spent a lot of time with handguns of different varieties over the years, I’ve never actually hunted with one as my primary method of take. I carry a sidearm while in the woods, but always as a back-up. Here are a few observations.
It feels primal — like it’s just me and my quarry. There is no rifle to manage as I navigate deadfalls. There’s no bow in hand to thread through thick brush. There’s just me, my pack, and the .327 Federal Ruger Single 7 strapped to my side.
Because of this, I felt a level of stealth and invisibility I’ve never experienced as a hunter. As I cut tracks and looked for sign, I marveled at the quiet and self-contained nature of the hunt. The goal was a bow range shot — inside 30 yards — but with a beautifully engineered 7-shot revolver.
Though I never connected with a deer last season, I’ve continued to shoot it this summer and plan to have another go this upcoming year.
Ruger Single 7 Pros and Cons
The Ruger Single 7 in .327 Federal is a classic, sleek and accurate revolver that’s ideally suited in many ways for hunters who want a close-range challenge.
Pros
- Lightweight (easily carried in a holster)
- Comfortable to shoot with a variety of ammunition
- Fair selection of factory supported ammunition
- Seven shots
- Clean trigger
- Classic lines
- Well made
Cons
- The longer barrel, while ideal for hunting, can be cumbersome with the wrong holster set up
- The grips, while beautiful, are slippery where moisture is present, leading to the need for meticulously-uniform grip practices to achieve consistent accuracy
Final Thoughts on the Ruger Single 7
The Ruger Single 7 in .327 Federal is an ideal hunting set-up if you’re looking for a classic revolver in a fun and effective caliber. Like Ruger’s other single-action revolvers, it’s good looking, durable, and utterly enjoyable.