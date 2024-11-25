Save $250 On An Exclusive Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter Semi-Auto Shotgun

Save $250 on this highly versatile shotgun

By Dave Maccar

Posted 2 Hours Ago

The Winchester SX4 hybrid Hunter

The biggest shopping season of the year has begun, and Cabela’s has some excellent deals on all their outdoor gear, from hunting and shooting to fishing and boating. One of the best deals that dropped today is a huge discount on a Bass Pro/Cabela’s exclusive version of the Winchester SX4 shotgun. 

Right now, you can get $250 off a 12-gauge Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter semi-auto that’s ready for the blind with a TrueTimber DRT camo stock and handguard, and a Flat Dark Eart Cerakote finished receiver and barrel, ready for the harshest conditions and weather in the duck blind. Take it home while supplies last for $750.

The SX4 won “great buy” in our best duck hunting shotguns test.

This shotgun comes with three Invector-Plus choke tubes (Full, Modified, Improved Cylinder) for different hunting situations. On top of the gun is a TRUGLO fiber-optic front sight. The controls are built for use in the field — it has an oversized bolt handle and release for easy manipulation with gloved hands, or slightly numb ones. 

It also comes with a Inflex Technology recoil pad to soak up some of that kick, and factory installed sling swivel studs. 

The Super X4 is the successor to the company’s wildly popular Super X3 Black Shadow, or SX3. Winchester describes it as a “dedicated hunting machine.” 

The grip was completely redesigned on the SX4 for better comfort and portability — both the grip and the forearm were made a bit thinner and were give gripping panels to help prevent slipping. It still has Winchester’s Active Valve System in place that helps the shotgun function well with a variety of loads without adjustment.     

Exclusive Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter Model Features:  

  • TrueTimber DRT camo
  • Cerakote FDE finish on the aluminum alloy receiver and barrel
  • 3 Invector-Plus choke tubes
  • TRUGLO fiber-optic sight
  • Oversized bolt handle and release
  • Inflex Technology recoil pad
  • Sling swivel studs
 
