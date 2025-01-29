Share







Clayshooting and bird hunting can seem like snobby endeavors at times. Pull into almost any gun club in America and you’ll find plenty of fancy Italian shotguns and well-bred German dogs. But the truth is, some of the most successful bird hunters I know shoot affordable shotguns—and they run unsophisticated retrievers (sometimes in the form of a 7-year-old nephew).

Happily, there are more good options for the blue-collar bird hunter than ever. This is thanks in large part to the growing popularity and improvement of Turkish-made shotguns. While in the past many Turkish-made guns suffered reliability and durability issues, today Turkish gunmakers are importing wave after wave of legitimate shotguns into the U.S. There are also affordable semi-autos being made in Portugal and even a couple good pump shotguns still being manufactured here in America.

Just to temper expectations, you would never mistake one of these bargain shotguns for a high-end model. Affordable shotguns typically have homely aesthetics and unrefined fit and finish. But if those things don’t matter to you, and you just need a functional shotgun for killing birds and busting clays, then any of the following guns would be a fine choice.

Semi Autos

Pumps

Over/Unders

Side By Sides

How I Picked the Best Affordable Shotguns

The Remington 870 Fieldmaster crushed clays at the range. Bill Buckley

“Affordable” is a relative term but I had to draw the line somewhere, so I set the max budget at a grand. And while there are some cheaper shotguns out there, trust us, they are not worth considering. A shotgun that doesn’t function reliably is not a good deal no matter how little you paid for it.

On the flipside, if you are willing to spend a little more than $1,000, there’s a wide variety of shotguns from Mossberg, Franchi, and even more attainable options from Browning, Benelli, and Beretta.I put shotguns costing between $1,000 and about $1,600 in the mid-tier category, and if you have the budget they are worth considering too. In some regards they give the best overall value because the competition at this price point is so fierce.

A Note on Prices

Since this story is all about value, I went with the common price that I could find through online retailers, not MSRPs. In other words, I did a little bit of the shopping research for you and have linked each gun to the best price I could find from a trustworthy retailer (not including used guns of course).

Reliability and Performance

When evaluating shotguns under $1,000, I’m looking for reliability first and foremost. All of the guns in this list have proved themselves in the field during hunting seasons or during our annual shotgun tests. I’ve shot and hunted with most of these guns myself, but I’ve also included a few options that other Outdoor Life editors have had success with (after all, one editor can only test so many budget shotguns before his heart starts to wander).

Beyond being reliable, all of these shotguns are also good shooters. By that I mean our testers were able to swing and point them comfortably and naturally. We were able to break clays and drop birds with them right out of the box. With a few exceptions, they all produced consistent and accurate patterning results on the range.

Affordable Semi-Autos

See It Pros Excellent track record

Light for a gas gun

Variety of options for finish and camo patterns Cons Rough fit and aesthetics

Specs and Key Features

Gauges: 12, 20

Barrel Length: 24 to 28 inches

Overall Length: 49 inches (28-inch barrel)

Weight: 7 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Black synthetic and camo options available

Receiver Finish: Matte black

Chokes Included: I, M, F (Invector Plus, flush)

Front Sight: Red bar

Price: $776

Made in Portugal

I have a diehard duck hunting buddy who shoots nothing but the SX4 platform. I’ve seen him kill ducks near and far in howling blizzards and muddy marshes. He very rarely has issues with his shotgun functioning properly. And that’s a common theme for Winchester SX4 shooters, as these gas-operated shotguns have a reputation for running without fail and hitting where you point them. Any time that we’ve included the SX4 in our panel-scored shotgun tests, shooters have taken to it naturally and shot it well. From a pure performance standpoint, the SX4 is a hell of a bargain. In our pattern testing of the best duck hunting shotguns, the SX4 produced the best patterns for all semi-autos in its price bracket.

The author shooting the SX4 on a duck hunt in Texas. Photo by Stephen Maturen

The SX4 is relatively light and slim for a gas gun. To my eye, the aesthetics and finish of the SX4 are rough, even for a sub-$1,000 gun. There are a variety of iterations of the SX4, including waterfowl and upland models that look a bit nicer but they are also more expensive. I’d stick with the black synthetic version because beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, and well, it’s the cheapest. Read our full Winchester SX4 review.

See It Pros Modern aesthetics and design

Lots of features for a bargain shotgun Cons Some users have experienced trigger and cycling issues

Specs and Key Features

Gauges: 12, 20

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 47.5 inches (28-inch barrel)

Weight: 7.7 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Black synthetic and Tru Timber camo options available

Receiver Finish: Anodized grey

Chokes Included: IC, M, F (Mobil Choke)

Front Sight: Red bar

Price: $880

Made in the USA

If the SX4 isn’t doing it for you in the looks department, then consider Beretta’s entry-level shotgun, the A300 Ultima. The A300 has more modern aesthetics and features and is heavier than the Winchester (not necessarily a bad thing). The shotgun boasts over-sized controls, a larger loading port, and Beretta’s Kick-Off recoil reduction system. Those are nice touches that not all shotguns in this price bracket offer.

The A300 Ultima is Beretta’s latest attempt at an affordable 3-inch semi-auto shotgun. Stephen Maturen

In our testing, the A300 produced mediocre patterns on the range, but it functioned reliably (read the full A300 Ultima review here). We hunted with it during the Texas early-teal season and also shot clays with it. In total, we probably put a half-case of ammo through the gun without any problems. However, some shooters and media outlets have reported problems with the A300 Ultima triggers failing to reset and others have had issues with the guns not cycling properly.

Interestingly, the iconic Italian gunmaker is producing its A300 shotguns at its American factory in Gallatin, Tennessee.

See It Pros Light and slender

Throws excellent patterns

Easy to disassemble and clean Cons Some cycling issues when muddy/dirty

Specs and Key Features

Gauges: 12, 20

Barrel Length: 24 to 28 inches

Overall Length: 49.5 inches (28-inch barrel)

Weight: 6.5 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Black synthetic and camo options available

Receiver Finish: Matte Black

Chokes Included: C-IC-M-IM-F (Marapro choke)

Front Sight: Red bar

Price: $749

Made in Turkey

In the world of recoil-operated shotguns, the Retay Gordion is one of the best deals going. This shotgun is slim and light and gives SBE 3 vibes, but without the fancy touches and hefty price tag. We evaluated the 20-gauge version in our 2023 shotgun test and the Gordion won over our team of skeptical shooters. It burned through hundreds of rounds without issue and without ever getting a cleaning.

The Retay Gordion handled everything we could throw at it. Photo by Bill Buckley

Later, I took the Gordion hunting during Minnesota’s early teal season. I hiked deep into a hellaciously muddy slough that was full of ducks. I was thankful for the shotgun’s portable weight during the long slog. At legal light, I got down to business and quickly killed a few bluewings. After my dog retrieved the ducks and I sloshed around repositioning decoys, we were all absolutely caked in mud, including the Gordion. At this point the gun began to have trouble cycling reliably. This didn’t surprise me. Many semi-auto shotguns jam up when their actions and controls get dirty or frozen. Would a high-end Benelli have jammed under the same conditions? Perhaps—but maybe not.

The muddy Retay Gordion after a successful teal hunt. Alex Robinson

On the upside, the Gordion shoots killer patterns. I did extensive pattern testing with the turkey hunting version of the gun and was surprised to see it keep pace with Benelli’s M2 Custom Shop. Retay attributes the great pattern performance to its deep-bore-drilled barrels (which you can read about here). With five choke tubes and an included shim kit, I think the Retay Gordion might be the best overall value on this list.

Affordable Pump Shotguns

Remington 870 Fieldmaster See It Pros Slick action

Better quality than the Express Cons Poor checkering

Questionable availability

Specs and Key Features

Gauges: 12, 20

Barrel Length: 26 to 28 inches

Overall Length: 48.5 inches (28-inch barrel)

Weight: 7.7 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Walnut

Receiver Finish: Matte blued

Chokes Included: I, M, F (Rem Chokes, flush)

Front Sight: Ivory bead

Price: $530

Made in America

We are in the depression era for quality pump-action shotguns. Not too long ago Winchester, Browning, Remington, Mossberg, and Ithaca were all making excellent pumps with slick actions, and pretty wood stocks. Not so much anymore. However, there are a couple exceptions amid the sea of cheap, rough, low-quality pump shotguns we see today. The Mossberg 500 is one (more on them below) and, surprisingly, Rem Arms’ 870 Fieldmaster is the other.

After Remington’s final bankruptcy, an equity company snatched up the firearms side of the business and rebranded as Rem Arms. Their most impactful move so far has been replacing the infinitely popular 870 Express with the new Fieldmaster.

The Remington 870 Fieldmaster (bottom) and the Mossberg 500 Field (top) the top choices in the pump-shotgun market.

While the future of Rem Arms is murky (and that’s putting a positive spin on it) I am happy to report that they did a superb job upgrading the 870 without jacking up its price. For those familiar with the 870’s taxonomy, the Fieldmaster slots between the basic Express and the higher-end Wingmaster in terms of quality. This review of the 870 Fieldmaster gives a detailed breakdown of its qualities.

In our testing of the best pump-action shotguns we found the 870 Fieldmaster to handle well and function with unfailing reliability. It shot a high 80/20 pattern but this didn’t bother us when shooting clays. The receiver is drilled and tapped for an optic, so if you wanted an affordable deer/turkey crossover shotgun this would be a great choice—there are still a ton of aftermarket 870 barrels and furniture options floating around the web.

But the very best thing about the 870 Fieldmaster is its price. For a little over $500 you can have a versatile, smooth-running, and reliable pump shotgun that looks just fine. In today’s pump market, that’s a rare find.

Pros Comes with an optic mounted

Compact and handy Cons Mediocre fit and finish

Gauges: 20, .410

Barrel Length: 20 inches

Overall Length: 39.75 inches

Weight: 6.75 pounds (20 gauge)

Stock: Synthetic (Mossy Oak Greenleaf)

Receiver Finish: Mossy Oak Greenleaf

Chokes Included: X-Full extended

Front Sight: Red bar (Holosun red dot included)

Price: $696

Made in America

Mossberg is leading the way in terms of optics-ready shotguns with the small cutout on their receivers that allow you to mount a red dot sight with a Shield RMSc footprint directly to the gun (no rail needed). But this specific version of the Mossberg 500 is the ultimate easy button and comes with a Holosun red dot already mounted. Simply sight in your dot and start slaying longbeards.

The new optics cut on the Mossberg turkey gun. Photo by Alex Robinson

I’ve hunted with both the 20-gauge and .410 versions of this shotgun and have had success in the field and on the range with each. The .410 Mossberg 500 Turkey produced the best patterns in our test of .410 turkey guns, putting an incredible 156 Apex No. 9 pellets on target from 40 yards. For reference, that’s a denser pattern than 12 gauge shotguns produced with some loads during our evaluation of the best turkey loads.

The author shot this Minnesota gobbler with the Mossberg 500 in 20 gauge. Photo by Alex Robinson

Last spring I hunted with the 20-gauge version of the gun and shot a nice Minnesota longbeard with it. With its short barrel, it handled well in the woods. And with the sight mounted so low on the gun, I was able to get on target fast. Mossberg does offer a 3.5-inch 12-gauge version of this gun in the 835 platform, but I love the lighter weight and handiness of the subgauges.

Affordable Over/Under Shotguns

See It Pros Handles nicely

Variety of gauge options Cons Very basic features

Gauges: 12, 20, 28, .410

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 45.75 inches

Weight: 7 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Turkish Walnut

Receiver Finish: Gloss Black Chrome

Chokes Included: F,IM,M,IC,C (flush)

Front Sight: Ivory bead

Price: $600

Made in Turkey

Plain Jane. No frills. Basic. Entry level. All are accurate descriptions of the CZ Drake. But so are “functional” and “reliable.” I’ve shot and hunted with the .410 version of this gun and was pleasantly surprised. Sub-$1000 over/unders tend to be blocky and poor handling. But the Drake was not. It has ejectors, a barrel selector, a mid bead, and it comes with five chokes and a hard case. For less than $700, you cannot ask for more.

See It Pros Reliable duck gun

Swings nicely

Handles recoil well Cons Has extractors not ejectors

Gauges: 12

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 45.5 inches

Weight: 7.35

Stock: Synthetic (Mossy Oak Vintage Shadowgrass)

Receiver Finish: Cerakote (patriot brown)

Chokes Included: C, IC, M, IM, F (flush)

Front Sight: Red Bar

Price: $837

Made in Turkey

We included this Turkish-made Mossberg in our 2024 review of the best shotguns and testers gave it good but not great scores. Then later in the year I shot the Mossberg Eventide on a duck hunt in Maine and found that it shines brightest under the very worst conditions.

On those frigid, salty mornings the semi-autos started to jam up, but my over/under just kept running. Its hefty weight and good balance helped me swing on passing bufflehead, longtails, and scoters, dropping bird after bird. This shotgun was right at home among the rocks and saltwater, but I would also use it as a late-season goose gun or a designated boat gun (which are meant to be beat to hell). It handled the recoil of heavy duckloads surprisingly well. The sling studs on the barrel and stock are a nice touch that serious waterfowlers will appreciate.

Mossberg over/unders saved the day on a chilly sea duck hunt in Maine. Photo by Alex Robinson

During range testing we did have one glitch with the gun that affected its reliability score. When opening the gun, it is possible to unlock the lugs without pushing the top lever over fully. When this happens the top lever will not click into its open locked position, meaning the locking bars in the receiver will prevent the action from closing.

When running the Eventide Waterfowl quickly we had this issue several times. It is easy enough to correct by making sure you cam the top lever to the end of its range of motion, but it was a persistent issue. My only other quibble with the shotgun is that it has extractors instead of ejectors. This makes reloading slower, which is a flaw in a duck gun when you’ve got a downed diver swimming off into the waves.

Affordable Side-By-Side Shotguns

See It Pros Has nicer features than most bargain SXS shotguns

Double triggers Cons Some odd design elements (like blue chokes)

Gauges: 12, 20, 28, .410

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 46 inches

Weight: 7.3 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Walnut

Receiver Finish: Matte blued

Chokes Included: IM, IC, M, F, Skeet (extended)

Front Sight: Brass bead

Price: $767

Made in Turkey

OL’s hunting editor Andrew McKean field tested the Orion during the 2023 bird season and found it to be a standout in the budget SXS category.

He reported that the production Orion has grade II wood, with a bit more figure and depth than you find in most entry-level guns’ grade I stocks. Its wood-to-metal finish is better than you’d expect on an entry-level side-by-side, and the Orion has some nice features, like a long tang trigger guard that ends in a nib, nicely indexed screws, and what’s called a swamped rib that’s barely visible over the sight plane of the barrels. The rib is finished in a bright brass bead. The splinter fore-end is nicely tapered, and the wrap-around checkering provides plenty of grip for the leading hand. The wood finish is somewhere between oiled and gloss. The Orion has mechanical double triggers and a manual tang safety.

McKean’s conclusion was that the Weatherby Orion has enough field talent to emerge as a great buy for entry-level side-by-sides, and even its questionable features (like the extended choke tubes with blue accents) are worth overlooking. Read the full Weatherby Orion SXS review here.

See It Pros Nice looking reciever

Handy on the range Cons Left barrel shot to the left when patterning

Gauges: 12, 20

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 45.5 inches

Weight: 6.9 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Walnut

Receiver Finish: Blued gloss

Chokes Included: SK, IC, M, IM, F flush chokes

Front Sight: Brass bead

Price: $696

Made in Turkey

The Phoenix was one of the happy surprises in our 2024 shotgun test and it earned a great buy award in our hunting gun category. Half the test team (myself included) shot it beautifully, while the other half of the team “couldn’t hit the broad side of a pterodactyl with it,” as Shooting Editor John Snow put it. But I don’t hold that against the shotgun.

The Tristar Phoenix proved to by a handy shotgun on the skeet range. Photo by Natalie Krebs

​​This Turkish-made gun has a case-hardened finish on the receiver, high-gloss barrels with flush mounted screw-in chokes, a traditional scalloped sighting rib tipped with a plain brass bead front sight, a tang safety with barrel selectors, gold trigger, and trim fore-end. The walnut stock isn’t fancy, but is fairly attractive, though the wood on our sample had a slightly gray hue. The checkering is basic too, with an oval pattern on the fore-end that wraps up each side, and two panels on either side of the pistol grip.

The two flaws that we discovered in testing were that the left barrel shot to the left at the patterning board (the center of the pattern was about 5 inches left of point of aim) and the safety, which doubles as the barrel selector, was mushy and imprecise. For the price, however, these are acceptable sins.

See It Pros Lots of features for the price

Double triggers Cons Availability can fluctuate

Gauges: 12, 20, 28

Barrel Length: 28 inches

Overall Length: 45.5 inches

Weight: 7.3 pounds (12 gauge)

Stock: Walnut

Receiver Finish: Black chrome

Chokes Included: F,IM,M,IC,C flush chokes

Front Sight: Brass bead

Price: $700

Made in Turkey

You can’t write about affordable side-by-side shotguns without mentioning the good old CZ Bobwhite, which has come to define the category. The standard G2 version has a black chrome finish, mechanical double triggers, a nice walnut stock, and five flush choke tubes. Essentially, it’s everything you’d want out of an entry-level side-by-side.

But there is also the “intermediate” version of the shotgun with a 26-inch barrel and shorter LOP of 14 inches. This iteration is ideal for smaller framed shooters or anyone busting the brush for grouse and woodcock.

And lastly there’s the Project Upland version of the gun which has nicer wood and engravings. This model was discontinued in 2023 but you’ll still find some kicking around if you look diligently.

Final Thoughts on Affordable Shotguns

There are cheap shotguns, and then there are bargain shotguns. In this roundup I tried to stay away from the cheap stuff and focus on the bargains. I’d be happy to hunt with any of the guns in this list and I wouldn’t be embarrassed to step onto a sporting clays course with them either. While they might not become family heirlooms the way a high-end shotgun might, they will serve you well season after season. And, you won’t have to feel bad when you add fresh dings and scratches to them.