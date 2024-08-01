Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary, Tested in the Field and on the Range

The Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary is the most significant variation of the 2020 that we’ve seen, and is a nod to those who prefer a classic hinged-floorplate-style hunting rifle. This form doesn’t mean a throwback to the obsolete though. The migration from a pistol-gripped, precision-style stock still includes modern features such as QD sling cups and integral M-Lok slots up front for mounting a bipod. This classic non-detachable-magazine layout makes for a great do-all hunting rifle — a role that the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary is hoping to fill.

Springfield 2020 Boundary Specs

Action: two-lug 2020 action (M700-pattern) with sliding claw extractor

Stock: AG Composites Sportsman

Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor (tested), .308 Win, 6.5 PRC, .300 PRC, .300 Win. Mag., 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC

Capacity: 4+1 (6.5 CM)

Weight: 6 pounds, 13 ounces (measured)

Trigger: Triggertech, adjustable, 3 pounds 13 ounces (measured)

Barrel: 22 inches fluted, stainless, 1:8 twist, threaded 5/8-24

Length: 43 inches (measured)

MSRP: $2,173

Key Features

Double-stack, hinged-floorplate magazine

M-Lok slots built into the forend of the stock

QD sling cups at front and rear

Includes one-piece Picatinny optic base

Slender, reverse-comb stock with classic hunting rifle lines

Review Highlights

A handy, lightweight, do-all rifle

Great accuracy

Good inclusion of modern features

Reliability issues on pre-production sample

Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary Accuracy

I’ve tested two different model 2020 rifles already, the 2020 Waypoint Long Action and the 2020 Redline, both with carbon-fiber barrels. Both rifles were quite accurate. The early sample of the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary that I tested has a 22-inch fluted stainless steel barrel — it was impressively accurate as well. In fact, its accuracy is neck-and-neck with the excellent Sako 90 Aventure we recently tested.

Average 5-shot group size at 100 yards: .754 inches (13 groups with two types of ammo)

I evaluated accuracy with two staple target loads: Hornady’s 140-grain ELD-M and Federal Premium’s 140-grain Centerstrike. Both loads have been performing consistently for the Outdoor Life gun team over the past year and give us a great baseline for evaluation. They shot great five-round groups, but if you’ve been reading our rifle reviews and tests in the last few months, you know how we feel about that. Five-round group sizes simply don’t give us enough information to tell you how precise a rifle truly is.

Accurate rifles average tight five-shot groups, sure, but those group sizes aren’t representative of the true cone of dispersion — or the limits in which any given shot will fall. For that reason, we correlate points of aim to generate 20-shot group sizes, a statistically more informative quantity. In addition, we can calculate a valid Mean Radius, which takes every shot into account and gives us a high-definition picture of what we can expect from our rifle/ammo combo.

Ammo Average 5-shot group size (100 yards) 20-shot group size (100 yards) Mean Radius Hornady 140-grain ELD-M .708 inches 1.15 inches .38 inches Federal 140-grain Centerstrike .729 inches 1.47 inches .35 inches

An interesting thing to note — and a big reason why we look at mean radius — is that the average group size and 20-shot group size were smaller with the Hornady ammo, but the mean radius was smaller with the Federal 140-grain Centerstrike. That means that overall, the average bullet impact with the Federal ammo was slightly closer to the center of the group. It’s likely that the group size is the result of one errant shot, because group size only considers the two shots that are farthest apart.

The 20-shot aggregate group plot for Hornady’s 140-grain ELD-Match ammo (four five-shot groups overlaid) measures an impressive 1.15 inches.

A New Face For the Springfield 2020

Springfield Armory’s 2020 action was first launched in their Waypoint rifle back in the year 2020, and it obliged the hunter who wanted target-rifle ergonomics and function in a hunting rifle at a reasonable weight. The Waypoint 2020 was accurate and well-liked, but like every other hardgood in and shortly after 2020, suffered from supply chain issues and was tough to get ahold of. Thankfully, Springfield is now rolling forward after introducing the long-action version of the Waypoint, with the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary.

A Hinged Floorplate Stock

The heart of the Boundary is still the Remington 700-pattern action that features an integral recoil lug and bolt with tool-less takedown. The significant departure from the previous two 2020 iterations is the stock. The platform is housed in an AG Composites AG Sportsman stock that is what most would consider a classic-style hunting stock. There are some subtle modern ergonomic features of the stock like the slight reverse comb and robust 1.42-inch grip width, which helps accommodate the modern “thumb-on-top” grip and controlled trigger squeeze. Pull an old classic American style walnut stock out of the gun safe and you’ll immediately note how much thinner the grip is and how it changes the feel of the rifle.

The hinged floorplate on the 2020 Boundary is a nod to hunters who prefer a more traditional magazine design.

As reliable and common as detachable magazines are now, I’m not enthusiastic about them for most hunting rifles. Maybe that’s just me being a Fudd, but I prefer top-loading magazines and a floorplate. On the 2020 boundary, the stainless floorplate latches easily and securely and, more importantly, is very easy to open. I’m generally not a fan of inside-the-trigger-guard magazine releases, but the small rounded actuator on the 2020 Boundary (and other 2020 models) is easy to manipulate without contacting the trigger. I prefer it to some flush-fitting levers outside the trigger guard like that on my Ruger Guide Gun, which is very difficult to press and open the floorplate.

This carbon-fiber stock is simple, well-executed, and gives you, the shooter, great ergonomics and recoil management characteristics. It’s nice to see it transcend the need for sling swivel studs, and it includes QD cups fore and aft, on the port side of the forend and bottom of the butt. The bottom of the forend features a couple of M-Lok slots that are nicely executed without a break in the stock’s finish or appearance. The aluminum plate for the M-lok is embedded in the stock and finished over so all you see are the slots themselves. It’s ready to mount an M-Lok bipod, Picatinny, or section of ARCA rail.

The AG Sportsman stock on the 2020 boundary sports QD sling cups and smartly located M-Lok slots.

Stainless and Carbon-Fiber Barrels

As with the 2020 Waypoint, the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary will be offered with both steel (which is what I tested) and carbon barrels. It produced excellent accuracy, the rifle was still light, and I think it’s a great option. I’ve had good results from the BSF carbon barrels on other 2020 models too, but carbon barrels can be a bit more finicky in general. My sample weighed slightly less than advertised, and both steel and carbon versions will weigh virtually the same.

The fluted steel barrel came with a radial muzzle brake and thread protector, and was threaded in the standard ⅝-24 thread pattern for .264 and larger calibers. I paired this rifle with a KGM R30K suppressor and never looked back.

The Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary in the Field

Despite my generally glowing opinion of the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary, I did encounter a gremlin that cannot be ignored. I had some significant feeding issues with the rifle’s top-loading magazine.

On the range, I noted that with any type of ammo, if I loaded four rounds into the magazine (the stated capacity in 6.5 Creedmoor), it was very difficult to close the bolt over top of them. There was a lot of friction between the bolt and cartridges in the mag. After firing the fifth “topped-off” shot, the first round in the magazine would rarely feed. It seemed that if I only loaded 3 in the magazine, cartridges would feed much more smoothly, and I didn’t have any stoppages on the range.

The author took one of his largest black bears ever with the 2020 Boundary.

I took the rifle on a remote bear hunt using Hornady’s 143-grain ELD-X Precision Hunter load, making sure to only keep three rounds in the magazine, so it would feed the first follow-up shot from the right side. Normally, I have plenty of time to chamber a round when I settle in to wait for a bear, but not this time. One mid-afternoon, I nosed the boat into the bank at one of our bait sites, and as my dad was fixing to tie us off, I saw a huge black bear head appear over the crest of the sloping bank — about 15 yards above us.

I grabbed the rifle as he stood looking down at us, only his head and chest exposed. I went to chamber a round and the cartridge jammed into the chamber and wouldn’t spring free of the feed lips. I quickly opened the floorplate, grabbing a cartridge as the rest rattled on the floorboard of the boat. I slid the single round in the chamber, raised up and shot the bear in the chest, just as he was beginning his slow turn to run. It made for a good story, but it was an inexcusable malfunction. I killed another bear the next day too, but already had chambered a round.

The author with a second bear he killed with the 2020 Boundary in 6.5 CM.

Pre-Production Issues

Anytime significant (and sometimes insignificant) changes are made to a rifle, unexpected things can happen. Even something as seemingly simple as going from a detachable to internal magazine can present issues. I had some minor feeding issues with the Weatherby 307 Adventure, and now was seeing even worse with the Springfield.

After some closer examination and repetition, I noted two problems:

Bullet noses would impact the sidewall of the chamber before they could spring free from the feed lips. This would wedge them tightly, and they could only be cleared by dropping the floor plate. The issue seemed more prominent when feeding from the left side of the magazine. The magazine follower and especially the fluting on the bolt seemed to be excessively abrasive and create an unacceptably tight fit. The bolt would scratch the hell out of the brass in the magazine below it, and both the follower and bolt were caked with brass galling and shavings. This is why it was so difficult to draw the bolt to the rear atop a fully-loaded magazine.

I sent the rifle back for inspection and feedback, and Springfield told me that it was one of the first rifles out the door, and they were able to resolve the issue by modifying the magazine follower and polishing the feed ramp. They also pulled several rifles off the production line and couldn’t replicate the problem. I speculate that a follower issue could have also been responsible for pressing cartridges up against the bolt body with too much force. Either way, if you were to encounter such an issue, it would be covered and made right by their warranty.

A typical feeding stoppage I experienced with my sample of the 2020 Boundary — something Springfield says they have resolved.

Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary Pros and Cons

Every rifle, no matter how good, has positive and negative attributes. Here’s a summation of what I noted:

Pros

Light with good ergonomics

Very accurate

Excellent modern stock

Pairs well with a suppressor

Cons

My sample had major feeding issues

Bolt fluting seemed too sharp and abrasive on brass

Final Thoughts on the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary

The impressive accuracy and nicely-executed ergonomics of the Springfield Armory 2020 Boundary make it an appealing choice for an all-around hunting rifle. It maintains what we love about the feel and manual of arms of a classic hunting rifle, but incorporates better, more modern features and materials in the stock.

I really like this rifle, despite the issues with my sample. That’s not an excuse for it, and it’s something that Springfield needs to ensure is straightened out. A smoothly-functioning version of this rifle would be one of the better all-around hunting rifles I’ve seen. I’m confident that’s something Springfield will make happen, but if I’m going to buy one off the rack, I’ll probably have a handful of inert cartridges (obviously check with your gun store first) to cycle through the gun before I take it home.