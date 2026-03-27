‘Planting Birds for Your Pointer, That’s Gone.’ A Vague Provision in the Farm Bill Would Make It Impossible to Train Your Hunting Dog

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Sportsmen’s groups, bird hunters, and dog trainers are sounding the alarm about a provision that was added to the Farm Bill earlier this month and would upend the world of dog training as we know it.

The provision is part of H.R. 5017, also known as the Greyhound Protection Act, which was inserted into the Farm Bill during a House Agriculture committee hearing on March 3. Although the bill appears to be focused on ending greyhound racing, it includes a ban on both “open field coursing” and “live lure training.”

Because of the vague language of that specific provision, which doesn’t name greyhounds, the ban could also extend to hunting scenarios where a hunting dog is legally chasing rabbits, coyotes, or other game. It would also affect practices that are essential to properly developing a bird dog — namely the use of live birds in training.

“The bill would only allow for lure training with inanimate objects, [that is] no live birds,” says Brian Lynn, vice president of the Sportsmen’s Alliance. “So planting birds for your pointer, that’s gone.”

Lynn doesn’t think the vague language in the bill was an accident, since several of the supporting groups behind 5017 — the Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy — have also pushed anti-hunting ballot measures and related campaigns in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and other states. Lynn says that in its current form, the greyhound bill wouldn’t stand much of a chance of passing on its own. But when it’s incorporated into something like the Farm Bill, one of the most important and widely-supported pieces of legislation going through Congress right now, those odds shift dramatically.

“The Greyhound Protection Act is a measure that helps greyhounds and ends organized gambling on commercial greyhound racing. It has nothing to do with hunting or any other issue,” Grey2K USA‘s executive director Carey Theil wrote in emailed statement to OL. Grey2K is one of the organizations that put forth the Greyhound Protection Act. “Supporters of greyhound racing are working to pervert the reading of the text as an effort to co-opt sportsmen into opposing a simple provision to end the cruelty of greyhound racing, already banned in 44 states. As the Farm Bill advances, GREY2K USA will work to clarify, as necessary, that the Greyhound Protection Act helps greyhounds and does nothing else.”

Theil says Grey2K USA’s general counsel was directly involved in the drafting of the bill’s language.

“The claim that it is deliberately vague is false. As a nonprofit organization, we have no position on any issue except protecting greyhounds.”

A trainer places a homing pigeon in a remote-activated launcher. This particular pigeon will fly back to roost, unharmed, during a session designed to teach steadiness to a young pointing dog. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The current version of the Farm Bill was amended to include H.R. 5017 during a hearing in the House Agriculture Committee, says Lynn. It is now in the House rules committee, and from there it could go to the House floor for a vote. The Senate would then have to craft its own version of the Farm Bill. This means the public still has time to write or call their Congressmen in the House and Senate to request the removal of the provision that targets live lure training — and by extension, their ability to train hunting dogs.

“From our side of things, the conservation easements and programs like CRP are a huge part of it. But we’re also talking about SNAP programs. So the Farm Bill is popular across the [political] spectrum,” Lynn says. “This is just a sneaky, back-door way to attack hunting.”

Working on a young dog’s bird drive with a released pigeon. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The Role of Live Birds in Dog Training

Kody Reynolds, who breeds and trains duck dogs, would agree with that assessment. Just like at most other kennels around the country, live, farm-raised birds are key to his training program at Yellabone Retrievers.

“For me, as someone who uses live birds daily, I think that if we’re going to hunt birds with dogs, they have to first see what those birds are,” Reynolds tells Outdoor Life. “It’s one of the most important processes of their life. Because if they’ve never seen a live duck or a rooster, or whatever the case may be, they do not know how to respond to it.”

Reynolds says one of the first things he does with a young dog is give it a dead duck, just to see how it responds. He’ll then start introducing live ducks or pheasants to a dog as soon as six months old. Along with elevating their prey drive, this helps dogs learn exactly what to smell and look for. Over time, this repetition is what helps turn a curious dog into one that lives to find and retrieve birds.

An adult Lab fetches up a pigeon. Working with live birds is essential for training puppies and tuning adult dogs in the off-season. Photo by Natalie Krebs

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A lot of dog trainers, especially in the upland hunting world, use live pigeons as well. Among other things, live birds help a dog — depending on its breed and skill set — learn confidence around birds, get used to finding game birds in cover, flush effectively or hold steady to the flush, retrieve birds, and trail and recover wounded birds. Reynolds says he rarely uses live pigeons himself, since he’d rather use the same kind of birds his dogs will encounter in the field, but they are still essential to dog training programs all over the country. Pigeons, which are not native to the U.S. and considered pests in many areas, are often trapped and sold or relocated to dog training facilities.

“When it comes to substituting other things for live birds, we can try,” Reynolds says. “But there’s nothing like the real thing.”

This story was updated on Fri. March 27 at 8:03 p.m. to include comment from Carey Theil of Grey2K USA.