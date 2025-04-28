At 94, Mossy Oak Legend Mr. Fox Just Tagged a Gobbler from This Custom Golf-Cart Blind

Three years after harvesting his last gobbler, legendary outdoorsman and Mossy Oak patriarch Fox Haas notched another turkey tag this spring, rolling out before daylight in a golf cart turkey blind. A now-viral Instagram post from Mossy Oak shows the 94-year-old turkey hunter seated in the improvised blind, beaming behind a longbeard.

Born in 1930, Haas grew up in Mississippi during a time when wild turkeys were scarce. Despite difficult hunting conditions, Haas had 75 consecutive years of successful turkey hunting to his credit. But since his last gobbler in 2022, health challenges and age-related mobility issues made it impossible for Haas, now 94, to sit through a turkey hunt seated against a tree trunk.

So his son and Mossy Oak founder, Toxey Haas, set about converting a golf cart into a mobile hunting blind. Settled into the brushed-in golf cart with his shotgun, Haas waited.

“Mr. Fox woke up feeling good, and a willing long beard took care of the rest,” the Instagram caption read.

After the hunt, the Haas family got him back home and hung the gobbler on his closet door.

Mr. Fox Haas’ name has become practically synonymous with turkey hunting. In 2023, Mossy Oak released a limited-edition turkey vest, with only 1,944 numbered products in the run. The number symbolized the year Haas killed his first turkey, 1944. Mossy Oak quickly sold out of the vests, and the No. 5 vest was auctioned at the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, that year for $31,000, raising serious funds for turkey conservation.

Haas’ latest gobbler is more than another turkey to add to his long list of hunting accomplishments.

“To paraphrase Col. Tom Kelly, Mr. Fox sat there waiting, gun up, and heart thundering, and said to himself what he’s said on every single occasion,” reads the Instagram post. “‘I’m glad I lived to see it one more time.’”