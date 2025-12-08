“I Hope My Baby Grows Up to Be a Deer Hunter.” Pregnant Woman Shoots 190-Class Buck on the Last Day of the Season

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It was two days before Thanksgiving on November 25 — the last afternoon of the Missouri rifle deer season. The wind was blowing hard in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County, and Allyson Rosier wasn’t feeling great.

“I wanted to go hunting for the 160-inch buck that was on our 80-acre family hunting property, but I’m pregnant and wasn’t feeling very well that day,” Rosier tells Outdoor Life. “My husband Conner wasn’t available to sit in the shooting house with me that day. So, I called my dad to go with me.”

Allyson’s father, Roger Carter, met Allyson and the two of them got to her deer hunting blind that afternoon. They sat for a while without seeing much, and by 5 p.m., Allyson decided she’d had enough. She was feeling more ill by the minute.

“I told my dad we had to go, so he left the blind and headed for our truck to take me back home,” says Allyson, a lifelong hunter who took her first buck at age 10. “I watched him walking to the truck, then turned to look the other way and near a hayfield edge all I saw was a deer with big antlers.”

The deer was 200 yards away. Allyson found the buck in the scope of her .270 Win.

“I shot, and with the rifle recoil I just saw him disappear over the crest of a hill,” says Allyson. “My dad turned to look back when I shot as the buck went over the hill. When he got the truck and returned, he said he thought I missed the deer because [of how] it ran.”

Allyson and her dad drove their truck to the hill crest where the buck disappeared, and as they topped the hill, they spotted the deer laying in the field.

Photo courtesy Allyson Rosier

“I was elated and had no idea how big it was until we got up to it in the truck,” she says. “Dad couldn’t load it into my truck, and he didn’t let me help because I’m due with my baby in June.”

Allyson called her husband Conner, and he and his buddy Zach showed up to help load the deer and take it back to the farm where it was processed.

The 13-point buck has been green scored at 190 3/8 inches. It had an estimated live weight of 240 pounds. Allyson says the impressive rack has a spread just under two feet (23 6/8) inches. It has antler bases that are bigger than her wrists. The buck will be mounted by a taxidermist.

“I’ve cleaned a lot of deer in my life, but no one would let me do anything because I’m pregnant,” she says. “I’m used to helping with that, because we process our own deer.”

Allyson says not everyone in her family is an avid deer hunter. But the Thanksgiving Day dinner conversation two days later centered around her massive buck.

Read Next: I Used to Be an Anti-Hunter. Now I Take My Daughter Hunting with Me

“It’s nice to have the biggest buck taken by someone in our family,” she says lightheartedly. “I hope my baby grows up to be a deer hunter. Maybe even next season I can bring my infant to a deer stand to hunt with me.”