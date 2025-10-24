Outdoor Life Merch Drop: Rooster Hoodies Are Here

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I love technical gear as much as the next hunter. There’s a time and a place for Gortex, Polygiene, Merino wool — all that good stuff. But when I’m hunting roosters behind my bird dog all fall, I always end up grabbing the same practical blaze-orange hoodie.

That’s why for our October merch drop, we’re introducing this Rooster Hoodie, inspired by the October 1937 cover of Outdoor Life. The mid-weight fabric is a cotton-poly blend that keeps you warm when the prairie winds blow, but is still breathable once you work up a sweat chasing dogs through thick cover and cattails. The regular fit is relaxed enough for easy movement that doesn’t restrict your gun mounts. And when the temps start to drop and the season wears on, it’s the right thickness for throwing on under a jacket. The Rooster Hoodie is available in a versatile black or classic blaze orange.

I’ve been wearing mine for a week of pheasant hunting, and it easily stuffs into my vest when I get too sweaty without adding too much extra weight. It’s not bulky, either, so it leaves plenty of room for a limit of birds back there.

Not into pheasant hunting? Browse the rest of our merch collection, which includes t-shirts, hats, and stickers. You can also find a huge assortment of vintage Outdoor Life covers as framed and fine art prints over in our cover shop. And stay tuned for another drop next month. Got a special request? Email us at letters@outdoorlife.com to let us know what merch you’d like to see.