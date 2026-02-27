Outdoor Life Merch Drop: High-Quality Stickers Are Here

This month, we’ve revamped our sticker line, upgrading our previous kiss-cut stickers to premium waterproof, scratch-proof die-cut stickers that can stand up to the elements on everything from coolers to gun cases. (House cats are another story.)

Clockwise, from right: The Revenant sticker, the Arrowhead Buck sticker, one of the four cover stickers in our February four-pack, and the vintage OL logo sticker. Photo by Natalie Krebs

We have four new sticker options in our collection, including the fan-favorite revenant from our April 1911 cover ($7), the whitetail buck from our November 1979 cover ($7), a vintage Outdoor Life logo ($5), and a limited-edition pack of four February Outdoor Life covers from over the years ($14). All of our stickers:

Are made of thick, durable vinyl.

Will stand up to water, sunlight, and scratches.

Are dishwasher safe, though your sticker will last longer if you hand-wash your water bottle instead (duh).

The stickers included in the limited-edition Feb. cover pack, which includes four vintage OL cover stickers for $14. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The February cover stickers are a limited edition, so grab yours before they’re gone. You can also browse the rest of our merch collection, which includes t-shirts, hats, and hoodies. You can also find a huge assortment of vintage Outdoor Life covers as framed and fine art prints over in our cover shop. And stay tuned for another drop next month.

Got a special request? Email us at letters@outdoorlife.com to let us know what merch you’d like to see.