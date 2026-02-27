Outdoor Life Merch Drop: High-Quality Stickers Are Here

We’ve got die-cut stickers featuring vintage OL covers, our revenant design, and much more

By Natalie Krebs

Published

A Yeti jug with Outdoor Life February cover stickers.
Photo by Natalie Krebs

This month, we’ve revamped our sticker line, upgrading our previous kiss-cut stickers to premium waterproof, scratch-proof die-cut stickers that can stand up to the elements on everything from coolers to gun cases. (House cats are another story.)

Four outdoor life die-cut stickers on a Decked drawer.
Clockwise, from right: The Revenant sticker, the Arrowhead Buck sticker, one of the four cover stickers in our February four-pack, and the vintage OL logo sticker. Photo by Natalie Krebs

We have four new sticker options in our collection, including the fan-favorite revenant from our April 1911 cover ($7), the whitetail buck from our November 1979 cover ($7), a vintage Outdoor Life logo ($5), and a limited-edition pack of four February Outdoor Life covers from over the years ($14). All of our stickers:

  • Are made of thick, durable vinyl.
  • Will stand up to water, sunlight, and scratches.
  • Are dishwasher safe, though your sticker will last longer if you hand-wash your water bottle instead (duh).
Four Feb. cover stickers.
The stickers included in the limited-edition Feb. cover pack, which includes four vintage OL cover stickers for $14. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The February cover stickers are a limited edition, so grab yours before they’re gone. You can also browse the rest of our merch collection, which includes t-shirts, hats, and hoodies. You can also find a huge assortment of vintage Outdoor Life covers as framed and fine art prints over in our cover shop. And stay tuned for another drop next month.

Got a special request? Email us at letters@outdoorlife.com to let us know what merch you’d like to see.

Natalie Krebs Avatar

Natalie Krebs

Executive Editor

Natalie Krebs is the Executive Editor of Outdoor Life, where she tackles everything from reporting digital features to producing podcast episodes. Originally from Missouri, she currently lives in northwest Arkansas with her bird dog, Hatchet.

