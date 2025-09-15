Check Out Outdoor Life’s New Line of Merch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

For more than 127 years Outdoor Life has been telling stories about outdoor adventure, and over that long history we’ve established a library of some truly incredible artwork. Now we’re sharing those illustrations and designs with our readers through a brand-new line of merchandise.

The collection features t-shirts with classic cover art, OL hats, stickers, and a cover shop that allows readers to order their favorite images to hang at home or in camp.

The heart of the clothing line is our classic t-shirts — each one celebrating the heritage of Outdoor Life. For September, we’re dropping two t-shirts: one featuring a big 10-point buck from our November 1936 cover, and another with a fighting largemouth from our May 1966 cover. All of the shirts are garment-dyed and 100 percent cotton, which gives them that broken-in look and feel.

Each month we’ll drop at least one new design so that readers can grow their collection with the seasons.

If you’re like us, these old illustrations remind you of days in the field hunting or fishing with friends and family. And that’s why I’m personally excited by this new gear. It’s true that buying a cover or shirt helps support Outdoor Life today and funds the work we hope to do in the future, but it’s also a nod to all of our long history as hunters, anglers, and conservationists.

We’ve been successful through all these years because of you, our dedicated reader. So we hope you like these designs and stay tuned for new offerings in the months to come.