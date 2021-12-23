When you look at the difference between what a backpacker’s pack looked like 50 (to even 20 years ago) versus what it looks like today, you might be shocked by how light and compact you can travel with the same packing list. Everything keeps getting lighter, better, more efficient. This definitely shows in the camping kitchen. The backpacking stove has evolved from heavy, bulky, and often finicky contraptions, to simple, light, and reliable designs. But still, not all backpacking stoves are the same, and the best backpacking stove for you probably depends on where and how you’re traveling.

Since my first backpacking trip when I was 14, I’ve been searching for my favorite backpacking stove, and have settled on this list for the most current market. All of these stoves are portable and user friendly, and I have confidence in recommending them to anyone shopping for their next trip (see my in-depth methodology and selection process at the end of this article).

Best Overall Backpacking Stove for Individuals: JetBoil Stash

Key Features

7.1-ounce stove system (with a 0.8-liter cook pot)

40% lighter than any other Jetboil cooking system

Ultracompact nesting design

Why It Made the Cut

Jetboil is known for its ultra-efficient design and capability. So when I tested their 40% lighter Stash, I knew this was my new go-to for quickly boiling water day hikes and rehydrating meals on solo backpacking trips.

All of the stash’s components (including fuel and a lighter) fit neatly into its pot. Samantha Silverman

Pros

Ultra-compact design

Boils quickly and efficiently for its weight

Feels like it weighs nothing

Cons

Ideal for boiling water, not cooking directly in the pot

I am not confident with it in the wind, so I brought the WhisperLite’s windscreen (adds to overall weight)

Foldable valve knob is flimsy

Product Description

Let me reiterate that 7.1 ounces is nothing. It’s the same as carrying four extra Cinnamon Pop-tarts or an adult hamster. Ultralight backpacking keeps getting more accessible. Since I’ve only had this stove for the month of December, I’ve only taken it skiing or on day hikes, but come spring, this will be my go-to for packing light for one to two people. It boils 500ml of water in just 2.5 minutes, and the whole system—including a 100ml gas canister and a lighter—fits within the pot (Jetboil’s signature FluxRing technology increases the pot’s surface area to heat it faster and with less fuel).

Getting your pack as light as possible takes time and money, but this is a place to start. I’d recommend this kit for anyone packing lightly solo or in a pair, and who is mainly rehydrating backpacking food. I experimented cooking with other pots and pans on the stove, but the Stash pot is small and light enough to work perfectly without risking the stove falling over (meaning, if you’re buying this “cooking system,” use the stove and the pot together to get the full benefit).

Best Overall Backpacking Stove for Groups: Primus Lite+ (with Lite XL Pot)

Key Features

Weight: 14.1 ounces (approximately 35 ounces including fuel and the Lite XL Pot)

Automatic ignitor

Stove clicks into compatible pots

Supports non-Primus cookware

Why it Made the Cut

The Primus Lite+ is a light and reliable stove that, when paired with the Lite XL Pot, gives you two vessels to support a group backpacking trip (I use one for larger meals and one for heating water). I hope Primus keeps adding pots and pans that click into the Lite because I’ll be the first to buy.

Pros

Easy assembly

Instant ignite

Comes with pegs to attach to stove to support non-compatible pots/pans

Compatible accessories

Fuel and stove pack into Lite-compatible pots

Cons

Tough to unlock the pot from the stove/fuel while the stove is still hot

Hard to cook with non-Primus pots if you lose the pegs

The Primus Lite+ has a strong base and because the pots clip into the stove, you can cook on uneven surfaces.

The Primus Lite+ XL Pot is lightweight and is a great addition to the cooking system.

Product Description

The Primus Lite+ Backpacking Stove System is pretty much everything I want for a backpacking trip. The more compact the better, and while it’s not the lightest stove or stove system on this list, it’s certainly not heavy, and I’m impressed with the quality of the small and Lite XL pots. Especially with a group of two or more, I’ll never leave without both components. What’s super unique about this system is that the stove directly snaps into the pots, keeping the flame as close as possible to the pot (which, like the Jetboil Stash, has a ribbon-like bottom to increase heated surface area). I do get nervous, however, when you have to rely on a stove’s instant ignite feature, but it’s proven to be reliable thus far (and you can manually light it when something isn’t snapped in.

I’m patiently waiting for Primus to come out with a pan that clicks into the Lite, because then it would really become my go-to stove.

Best Lightweight Backpacking Stove: Soto Amicus

Key Features

Weight: 2.9 ounces

Compatible with all major gas canisters

Fits in the palm of your hand

Instant ignite

Why it Made the Cut

The Soto Amicus is a super lightweight stove that can support one to two people looking to pack light without sacrificing quality.

Pros

Small and lightweight

Can support a large cast iron skillet

Great option so you never carry weight you don’t need—can easily carry more than one as a backup (as you should)

Cons

Not ideal for a larger group

Have to make sure it doesn’t get buried by your pack and the legs don’t get crushed

Even though the Amicus can fit in the palm of your hand, it’s competitive with much larger stoves. Samantha Silverman

Product Description

This ultralight stove is my first choice for anyone looking to cut back on weight while still packing top-tier gear. At only 2.9 ounces, packing a backup—or two—is still lighter than some options on this list. While it feels shaky under larger pots, for a solo backpacker or a pair, the Amicus will easily support a small, lightweight pot (my 20oz Stanley pot is as large as I’m willing to go). While the Jetboil Stash’s actual stove is lighter than the Amicus, this would be my go-to to supporting heavier pots and pans. I trust this tiny stove a lot.

It’s easy to set up, and its instant ignition makes it easy to light. In my test, it boiled 5 cups of water in under 5 minutes, making it competitive with any stove on this list. Just make sure you test all your cookware on the Amicus before your trip and keep it at the top of your pack (I wish it came with a hard case like the similarly-sized MSR Pocket Rocket).

Best Wood Fuel Stove: Solo Stove Lite

Key Features

Weight: 9 ounces

No gas needed; fueled by sticks, twigs, and grass

Stainless steel

Why it Made the Cut

The Solo Lite is also our minimal waste pick. This ultralight wood-burning stove requires no fuel, and doesn’t take more than a few sticks and twigs to get—and maintain—a substantial flame.

Pros

No waste generated from gas canisters

Stays hot when fueled consistently

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Gas keeps a more consistent flame than a fire

Fire leaves a residue on your pot or pan

Check with local jurisdictions about fire bans and whether local rangers consider the Solo Stove Lite an open flame

Because the Solo Lite has an open flame, check fire restrictions before going on your trip. Samantha Silverman

Product Description

The Solo Stove Lite is a unique iteration of Solo’s fire pits. It runs on just sticks and twigs, maintaining an impressive flame with minimal smoke. While this stove is light, sustainable in the sense that it does not burn fuel or waste canisters, it’s important to be aware of your destination’s fire restrictions. Solo does not have a direct statement about whether or not their Lite constitutes as a stove or fire pit (cooking stove vs. an open flame), so do your research heavily. If you are going out for a night or two in a low fire danger area, then a backup may not be necessary. That being said, for longer treks in the West where fire bans are common and unpredictable throughout the summer and fall, this stove may not be for you at the risk of a Stage 1 or 2 ban being implemented without your knowledge.

Forever Pick: MSR WhisperLite

Key Features

Includes stove, fuel pump, windscreen/heat reflector, small-parts kit, instructions, and stuff sack

Refillable white gas bottles

9.5 ounces (not including fuel bottle)

Why it Made the Cut

The MSR Whisperlite is intuitive, easy to repair, and has been a long time-favorite for its durability. No matter how light and advanced stoves have gotten, this has persisted as a top choice.

Pros

Longevity

Easy to repair, confident if it breaks in a backcountry setting

Cons

Heavier than newer technologies

It has a lot of parts and you need to learn how to set it up and prime it

You have to manually pump fuel

Product Description

I have had my WhisperLite since 2014, and there’s never been a single issue (and I’ve put it through a lot) that I haven’t been able to easily and intuitively fix in the backcountry. I firmly believe it to be the most reliable piece of backpacking gear I will likely ever own. While most recent stoves have a fuel canister you use as the base of the stove, the WhisperLite uses a refillable canister of white gas, which you can throw in the side pockets of your pack and whose fuel levels are easy to gauge. What continues to stand out to me about this stove—and why I often pick it over newer, fancier models—is how confident I am that it won’t break on me, and if it does malfunction, that I’ll be able to repair it with ease. One summer working for my college’s outdoor education department, I had to take apart, clean, and reassemble 50+ backpacking stoves, and while it took days to fully get the smell of white gas on my hands, it was a relatively simple task.

To put it plainly, I trust this stove. It’s easy to control the amount of fuel going into the stove with the fuel pump, is strong enough to hold a variety of different pots and pans, and I’ve never been worried about it getting crushed in my pack. Read any reviews of the MSR WhisperLite and you’ll see a community of people who have been loving this stove since the 90s. I know mine isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Best Budget Stove: GSI Outdoors Glacier Camp Stove

Key Features

Weight: 5.9 ounces

Compatible with all major gas canisters

5-inch diameter

Coleman-like burner with supports for larger pots

Lifetime warranty

Why it Made the Cut

For its price, the GSI Outdoors Glacier Camp Stove stove is strong, wide, great for large groups, and can be used in a frontcountry or backcountry setting.

Pros

Inexpensive

Supports large pots and pans

Simple design

Cons

Doesn’t fold up

Valve doesn’t regulate gas well

Metal tabs holding arms are easily bent

Product Description

The GSI Glacier is a large burner-style backpacking stove that can support wide heavy pots. It is a full burner that is relatively light for its capacity and great for feeding big groups. It’s compatible with any standard isobutane gas canister, and keeps a pretty consistent flame across its burner. That being said, if you’re backpacking light and have smaller pots and pans, you might be looking for a smaller diameter so the flame sits under your pot. It has a boiling power similar to the other, more expensive stoves on this list, but is less competitive when it comes to its construction. One of the metal tabs under the stove got bent in my backpack, causing one of the arms to get loose (I am worried that in a few more trips, the metal guard underneath may fall off). But for under $30, I’m impressed with its performance, and gave one as a gift this year for the holidays.

Methodology

Because of the variety of backpacking stoves on the market, I tested stoves that fell under the following categories:

Liquid-fuel stoves

Compact gas stoves

Non-traditional/wood-burning stoves

Cooking systems/stove kits (either liquid fuel or gas)

Then, I evaluated them on the following criteria:

Ease to set up

Weight without fuel, weight with recommended fuel

What fuel it takes

Ease to pack (Is it fragile? Is it bulky or is it compact?) (For kits, can it contain all of its own parts?)

How big of a pot/pan can the stove confidently hold while cooking/how many people can a stove kit feed?

Despite all odds, the Soto Amicus confidently holds a 7-pound cast iron skillet. Samantha Silverman

Because not all stoves are meant for the same pots, same amounts of water, and feeding the same people (including different volumes of stove kits), instead of timing every stove boiling the same amount of water in potentially different vessels, I boiled water in a full stove kit’s pot or 5 cups of water in a Stanley backpacking pot and noted above if any stove excelled or fell behind in the boiling process. No note of the stove’s boiling performance means it performed very well and on par with the rest of the stoves on this list.

Finally, after going through this testing, I awarded stoves to a category that realistically reflects when and why I’d pick each one for a backcountry trip.

How to Choose the Best Backpacking Stove

When choosing your best backpacking stove, you want to first plan your trip’s length and destination, figure out how many people are coming, and make your ideal (but realistic) menu for the trip. After that, you’ll have an idea of just how many cooking vessels you’ll need, and how to balance the ratio between weight and convenience. For example, if it’s just two of you for a weekend and you only plan to use a stove for oats and dehydrated dinners, you’ll want to prioritize a lightweight stove that boils quickly. But if you have three or four people for a longer trip and you’re looking to cook more intricate meals, you’ll want more than one pot/pan and potentially sturdier stoves.

FAQs

Q: Do you need a stove for backpacking? Yes. Always. Even if you’re just going on an overnight and don’t plan to cook, a stove is a lot more than a hot meal. If, for any reason, your water purification system fails, you need to be able to boil water. Additionally, from a first aid perspective, you need ample clean water to irrigate a wound, and warm water bottles on someone’s hands, chest, and feet are recommended in treating hypothermia. Q: How long does a fuel canister last? This is a tough question, so better be safe than sorry. One full 100g canister is going to last around one litre of water, so if you’re trying to pack as light as possible, plan your meals ahead and think about how many boils/how much cook time you’ll need for your meals. Call it one canister for a weekend trip per person, and then round up in case of an emergency. Q: Do you need a backup stove? I would always advise a backup stove, especially for how light and compact stoves have gotten. Especially if your stoves all use the same standard fuel cans, how much weight is it really costing you to throw an Amicus and a little backup fuel into your first-aid kit? And with a group, it’s always convenient to have a stove for simultaneously boiling water and cooking. (Even then, I would keep an emergency stove protected and tucked away.)

Final Thoughts

With so many different stoves marketing new technologies and an updated model coming out nearly every year, you’re not missing out on still using a stove you bought when you were 17… I still pick my first WhisperLite over the latest and greatest for some trips. Because what matters is you have a stove that works, you’re confident in using, and you’re confident in fixing.

As I said above, a stove isn’t optional, even if you’re more of a pb&j kind of person. You need a means to purify water to drink and/or clean a wound. After all, a good meal and a reliable source of clean water will make or break your trip. So, you might as well treat yourself to a cup of coffee in the morning and become a backcountry chef if it barely weighs anything anyway.