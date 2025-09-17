Other Hunters Report Latest Sighting of 2 Missing Elk Hunters, as Massive Search Effort Continues in Colorado

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A huge search is underway in Southern Colorado where two nonresident elk hunters in their mid-20s have been missing for several days. They have been out of electronic communication since Thursday. Multiple agencies and scores of volunteers have been canvasing rugged terrain in Game Management Unit 81 since Saturday.

Andrew Porter of Asheville, North Carolina, and Ian Stasko of Salt Lake City, Utah, left a vehicle at the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead near the New Mexico state line, with much of their gear — including camping equipment and packs — still in it. The two 25-year-olds are both 6 feet tall and physically fit, with blonde to light brown hair.

“They were last in contact Thursday afternoon (09/11),” the Saguache County Search and Rescue posted Monday. “Their sat. phone has since gone unresponsive. They may not be fully equipped for an extended stay out. We need as many capable searchers as possible, immediately.”

According to an update posted to Facebook by Porter’s fiance, Bridget Murphy, on Wednesday afternoon, other hunters spotted the two men at 10 a.m. Friday at the Spruce Hole Trailhead. The missing hunters reportedly told the other hunters they’d seen a big bull and were heading back out to hunt. Here are additional details that have been made public as of Wednesday:

Vehicle was reportedly moved around 11 a.m. Friday back to Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead and later found locked by SAR.

They were carrying phones, a Garmin InReach, bows, knives, game bags, light hunting gear, and clothing (no firearms).

They had been using their Garmin InReach for communication, but are now unresponsive. They were expected to check in every 24 hours.

Last confirmed Garmin ping was Sept 11 at 3:39 PM near 37.075134, -106.493890 (close to their vehicle).

They may have slept in their vehicle Thursday night due to wet conditions before going out again Friday morning.

Last day of hunting was expected to be Monday, Sept 16.

They were expected to return home Wednesday, Sept 17 (to Utah & North Carolina), but never arrived.

They did not use any tracking or pins on onX.

The trailhead where SAR operations are based out of. It’s not clear if the Subaru pictured is the vehicle the men were using. Photo courtesy Bridget Murphy, via Facebook

The Rio Grande National Forest, which encompasses 1.8 million acres of remote and challenging terrain, is known for its large elk herds. Inclement weather rolled through the area over the weekend, causing temperatures to drop and bringing rain to the area.

“They are experienced hunters. Bad, cold storms and fog came in quickly and continuously,” wrote Murphy. “They probably thought they were going out for a quick evening hunt with clear weather.”

Searchers have recruited law enforcement and search-and-rescue, as well as civilian volunteers experienced in the backcountry. They’ve leveraged drones, dogs, horses, and ATVs, with the search headquarters concentrated at the check-in station at the trailhead where the vehicle containing gear was left.

The trailhead near where the men were last spotted. Photo courtesy Bridget Murphy, via Facebook

Murphy and other volunteers who are searching on foot are also stationed there. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset search and rescue expenses, which has already amassed more than $55,000 as of press time. Murphy wrote that the family is offering a $10,000 reward to the searcher (or searchers) who find the two missing men.

“You must be experienced to help on foot so we avoid more people getting lost,” Murphy wrote Tuesday. “I pray every minute they are trying their best to survive. We need to find them.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Colorado’s Conejos County Sheriff’s Office at 719-376-2196. Social media users have been circulating calls for volunteers with wilderness experience. Searchers on foot were told to “expect an 8+ mile off-trail hike through deadfall and rough terrain. Teams will work together for a thorough canvassing of the valley. Bring any supplies and gear you may need including water, food, good footwear, trekking poles, etc. Let’s find these men and get them out of the cold and back to the arms of their loved ones.”