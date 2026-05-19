Black Bear Hunter Kills a Charging Grizzly with His Rifle at 5 Yards

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An Idaho hunter shot and killed a charging grizzly in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest on Saturday, fatally wounding the bear within 5 yards of where he stood. Wildlife officials who investigated the incident determined that the hunter acted in self-defense to save his and his young son’s lives.

The hunter and his son were hunting black bears on a section of the national forest outside Yellowstone National Park when they were charged by the grizzly Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Idaho Fish and Game Department. The two were sitting on the edge of a meadow near Cave Falls Road when the grizzly crossed the clearing and picked up their scent. The bear then changed its course and headed their direction.

“As the hunters attempted to alert the grizzly to their presence, it began to charge directly toward them,” IDFG officials said. “The man fired at the bear with his sidearm before quickly switching to his hunting rifle, killing it within 5 yards of where he was standing.”

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The man reported the incident as soon as he could to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The FCSO then notified officials with IDFG, who conducted an investigation and determined that he had acted in self-defense.

Because of this determination, the hunter, who was not identified, will not face any charges or penalties for killing the bear. Grizzlies are still protected under state and federal law, which means it is illegal to shoot or harm a grizzly bear “unless the action is in defense of your or another’s life,” according to IDFG. The bear’s sex and age were not immediately clear.

Saturday’s incident, which took place near the southwestern boundary of Yellowstone comes on the heels of another grizzly attack that occurred within the park’s boundaries on May 4. That attack took place on a well-known trail near Old Faithful, and it involved two brothers, ages 15 and 28, who were hiking together. Both young men survived the attack after being found by another hiker and evacuated by helicopter. Officials now believe, based on the evidence they found, that the attacking bear was a female grizzly with two or three young cubs.

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In Monday’s statement Idaho officials reminded hunters that grizzlies may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone Area, as well as in northern Idaho and as far south as the Salmon Region in the central part of the state. They shared the following tips for hunting in grizzly country: