Podcast: How I Stopped a Charging Griz at 5 Yards (with a 10mm)

On a hot summer evening, two Alaskans were scouting locations for the upcoming moose season when they accidentally walked right into a grizzly bear’s moose kill. The boar charged at them from just 10 yards and a barrage of gunfire ensued. We ran the first story of this terrifying encounter last week, and now you can hear it as described by Brett TerBeek — one of the men who was charged.

“The second Andy opened up was the first time I could really see the bear. And then I opened up as well,” TerBeek says in this week’s episode. “…I clearly remember getting that good first sight picture. And I can still see the bear right behind that sight picture. That one just burned in my memory.”

Full Story: These Alaskans Stopped a Charging Grizzly at 5 Yards with Their 10mm Pistols

It’s an intense encounter that could have gone terribly wrong. Fortunately, it didn’t. TerBeek credits several things to escaping the encounter unscathed — and none of them are a big magnum wheelgun. Bear defense is a hot topic that’s flush with armchair experts, but relatively few will ever experience this scenario. A shootable pistol, fast and accurate fire, a lot of bullets, and a carry system that keeps your handgun at the ready will give you the best chance of stopping an attack. Practice is essential.

You can listen to this week’s episode of the Outdoor Life Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

At Outdoor Life, we strive to provide you with the most relevant and practical information — especially on serious topics like this. Often, that means not going along with traditional narratives. We test and use the gear, guns, and methods we write about, and aren’t afraid to go against the grain if there is a better way. If you’re interested in learning more about bear defense gear, and why we recommend what we do, check out the following stories: