Podcast: Our Senior Staff Writer Nearly Died on a Backcountry Hunt. Here’s What We’ve Learned from the Experience

Tyler Freel had a close call on a horseback hunt in Idaho. He tells the full story on the Outdoor Life podcast

By Alex Robinson

Photo by Tyler Freel

As many Outdoor Life readers and followers might have heard by now, our staff writer Tyler Freel was severely injured during a backcountry hunt in Idaho earlier this fall. 

Freel was on a mule deer hunt with some industry partners along with OL’s Shooting Editor John B. Snow in October. The crew was having a great hunt, with Freel taking an old mule deer buck and Snow shooting a big bull elk. 

Tyler with his muley rack. Photo by Tyler Freel

But on the horse ride back to the trailhead, Freel was thrown from his horse. He crashed to the icy ground at full speed, and though he knew he was hurt instantly, nobody quite knew the extent of his injuries at the time, which turned out to be extremely severe. 

So today on the Outdoor Life podcast Freel is going to explain what exactly happened on that hunt, and how the accident could have been much worse. Plus, he and Snow will outline what we’ve all learned from the experience. 

An x-ray image of Tyler’s repaired ribs. Photo by Tyler Freel
Alex Robinson Avatar

Alex Robinson

Editor-in-Chief

Alex Robinson is Outdoor Life’s editor-in-chief. He oversees an ace team of writers, photographers, and editors who are scattered across the continent and cover everything from backcountry sheep hunting to trail running.

