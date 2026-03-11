Deer Processor Caught Selling Donated Venison Meant for Local Food Pantries

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A deer processor in Harrison County, Ohio, was recently busted for a criminal scheme involving the unlawful sale of venison. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which concluded its investigation in February, Rod’s Custom Deer Processing was selling meat from donated deer that was supposed to go to local food pantries and help feed the underprivileged.

The DNR’s announcement noted that many of these deer were “checked,” meaning they had been officially reported to the agency after they were legally harvested. It’s unclear how much venison was being sold by the processor, and the DNR was unable to provide additional information about the bust when reached by Outdoor Life for comment.

The agency said in its announcement, however, that the investigation, dubbed “Operation Donor Deer,” uncovered “numerous [other] wildlife violations” by the processor’s owner, Rodney Shields, 59, of Harrisville. The investigation also ensnared 34 other individuals and led to 55 violations in total. These charges included the illegal sale of wild animals, failure to keep accurate records, and possession of untagged deer parts.

Rod’s Custom Deer Processing is located in Cadiz, Ohio. Photo via Facebook

Shields pleaded guilty to seven charges, including felony counts of obstructing justice and theft by deception. He received 17 months of suspended jail time and two years of community control. Shields was also ordered to pay $16,500 in restitution, according to the DNR, “to be divided among victims whose venison was stolen and sold.”

Rod’s Custom Deer Processing did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it is unclear if the processor is still in business.