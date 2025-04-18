Idaho Hunters Want Restrictions on Drones, Thermals, and Cellular Trail Cams

A 23-member citizens committee charged with reviewing Idaho’s rules governing the use of technology for hunting has unanimously recommended a series of restrictions of the most disruptive categories of hunting gear. The state’s Fish and Game Commission this week directed agency staff to include those recommendations in rule packages that will go out for public comment later this year.

Specifically, the Hunting And Technology Working Group unanimously recommends that any aircraft (to include remotely piloted drones) be prohibited for spotting, locating, or aiding in the taking of big-game ungulates from July 1 through Dec. 31. The group further recommended maintaining Idaho’s current prohibition on “smart optics” — weapon-mounted sights that provide a range-adjusted aiming point — while allowing rifle scopes powered by a battery or tritium illumination.

The working group recommended maintaining Idaho’s current regulations governing primitive weapons allowed in the state’s muzzleloader-only seasons and optics allowed in the current archery regulations. The state currently restricts any battery-powered device attached to a hunting bow.

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news and cutting-edge gear reviews. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Three additional recommendations will go out for comment in the rulemaking process, but because they weren’t approved unanimously by the working group — each fell one vote short of unanimity — they weren’t included in the commission’s consensus package. These recommendations address relatively new types of technology, specifically that thermal imaging optics and night-vision devices be prohibited for the purposes of hunting, scouting, and retrieving big-game ungulates, from July 1 through Dec. 31. HAT also recommends restricting transmitting trail cameras from July 1 through Dec. 31. Those dates could be adjusted by Fish and Game commissioners to better conform to big-game hunting seasons.

The exclusions are as interesting as the prohibitions. Most of the technology restrictions apply only to deer, elk, moose, antelope, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat hunting seasons, and not to predators or black bear seasons. And, if adopted, aircraft and drone restrictions specifically would bar these technologies from scouting and hunting, but their use in retrieval is not addressed.

Read Next: Survey: Idaho Big-Game Hunters Would Ban Drones and Thermals, But Keep Most Other Tech

However, the group specifically includes game retrieval as a prohibited use of thermal and night-vision devices.

The public will have a number of opportunities to comment on the Fish and Game Committee endorsements of the HAT recommendations. Check the HAT Working Group web page for updates on opportunities along with specific recommendations and draft language.