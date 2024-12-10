Feds Propose Listing the Monarch Butterfly Under the Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed Tuesday adding the iconic monarch butterfly to its list of federally endangered species.

Public comments will be accepted through mid-March on the proposal to classify both Eastern and Western populations of the monarch as threatened. USFWS noted that the continent’s Eastern population of the migratory insect has declined by approximately 80 percent over the past 40 years. The Western population’s decline has been more drastic, with approximately 95 percent population loss over that time. USFWS officials put the Western population’s chance of extinction at more than 99 percent by 2080 without significant conservation efforts.

In its announcement, USFWS noted that public efforts can help reverse declining habitat for the popular and recognizable species.

“The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating lifecycle,” says USFWS director Martha Williams. “It is remarkably resilient when we just give them a chance. Science shows that the monarch needs that chance, and this proposed listing invites and builds on unprecedented public participation in shaping monarch conservation efforts. Providing monarchs with enough milkweed and nectar plants, even in small areas, can help put them on the road to recovery.”

The grasslands conservation groups Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have been at the forefront of promoting pollinator conservation, and today the groups announced they “are determined to continue our efforts to boost monarch butterfly populations.”

“While this news is startling to see for such an iconic and beloved species, we are hopeful that voluntary, incentive-based opportunities for landowners to continue to restore wildlife habitat will reverse the population decline,” says Mikayla Peper, spokesperson for the organizations.

Marilyn Vetter, president and CEO of both Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, noted the organizations’ emphasis on pollinator habitat.

“When you consider the web of life, it’s no coincidence our millions of wildlife habitat projects have delivered tremendous benefits for pollinating insects and monarch butterflies at the same time we’ve delivered habitat improvements for game birds,” says Vetter. “Moving forward, our commitment is continued focus on the intersection between private and public lands, with myriad private and public partners, for the conservation of America’s grasslands.”

The 90-day public comment period for the listing status will open on Dec. 12, 2024, and close on March 12, 2025. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever encourage farmers, ranchers, landowners, hunters, and any stakeholders who value monarch butterflies and associated pollinator habitat to submit comments online (referencing docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137) to the USFWS on conservation actions. This docket also includes information about how to attend two virtual public information meetings, and associated public hearings, about this listing proposal.