Vote Now: These 13 Wild Trail-Cam Photos Range from Stunning to Seriously Funny

Any trail camera user knows the anticipation of sifting through a feed of fresh images on their phone. This is doubly true if there’s a big buck hanging around, but some of the best images of wild critters (and the places they live) are often the most surprising. That’s what’s so appealing about this collection of user-submitted cellular trail camera photos from Tactacam, which is in the final stages of a public photo contest. The trail camera company asked customers to submit their best images, taken with Reveal Tactacam cell cams, and now the company has narrowed it down to a handful of images for a final public vote.
There are five total categories, and you can select your favorite image in each category: deer, birds, predators, rare, and funny. We’ve grouped some of our favorites below, in no particular order, but you can see more stunning images from Tactacam, and vote, over on Tactacam’s site. Voting is open through Friday, Feb. 27.