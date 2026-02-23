Vote Now: These 13 Wild Trail-Cam Photos Range from Stunning to Seriously Funny

A contest featuring user submissions has turned out a collection of incredible images of spooky whitetails, battling birds of prey, and more

By Natalie Krebs

Published

A trail cam photo of a deer running from coyotes.
Two coyotes flank a fleeing whitetail. Photo by Sean S. / Tactacam

Any trail camera user knows the anticipation of sifting through a feed of fresh images on their phone. This is doubly true if there’s a big buck hanging around, but some of the best images of wild critters (and the places they live) are often the most surprising. That’s what’s so appealing about this collection of user-submitted cellular trail camera photos from Tactacam, which is in the final stages of a public photo contest. The trail camera company asked customers to submit their best images, taken with Reveal Tactacam cell cams, and now the company has narrowed it down to a handful of images for a final public vote.

There are five total categories, and you can select your favorite image in each category: deer, birds, predators, rare, and funny. We’ve grouped some of our favorites below, in no particular order, but you can see more stunning images from Tactacam, and vote, over on Tactacam’s site. Voting is open through Friday, Feb. 27.

A trail camera of a deer standing in the snow.
A whitetail doe pauses in a clearing as snow falls. Photo by Carl E. / Tactacam
A trail cam photo of a firefighting plane
A plane used for fighting wildfires banks over a mountain. The Super Scooper is named for its ability to scoop roughly 1,500 gallons of water from lakes and rivers to control flames. Photo by Tyler O. / Tactacam
A trail cam photo of two eagles fighting.
Photo by Neal C. / Tactacam
A trail cam photo of a black bear on a log.
A spring black bear crosses a fallen log. Photo by Paul B. / Tactacam
a trail cam photo of a wild sheep with a GPS collar
A GPS-collared bighorn crosses the prairie. Photo by Martin P. / Tactacam
A trail cam photo of two eagles fighting.
A pair of eagles brawls in the snow. Photo by Mike D. / Tactacam
A trail camera photo of a cat attacking a turkey.
A bobcat leaps to catch a wild turkey in mid-flight. Photo by Jesse N. / Tactacam
A trail cam photo of a molting caribou feeding in an opening
A caribou feeds through a clearing as its seasonal coat changes. Photo by Jimmy S. / Tactacam
A trail camera of a spike deer looking at a lightning strike.
A young buck looks over his shoulder as the trail camera captures a crack of lightning in the background. Photo by Mitchell S. / Tactacam
A black and white trail camera of a bear rolling beside some bait.
A black bear rolls around a bait site. Photo by Mason B. / Tactacam
A trail camera of a black and white buck with a bunch of straw in a buck's antlers.
A whitetail buck gets a little something stuck in his antlers. Photo by Scott G. / Tactacam
a trail camera phot of a buck spooking when its antlers are shed.
A buck spooks as one of his antlers sheds, and it flies into the air. Photo by Luke L. / Tactacam
