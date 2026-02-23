Vote Now: These 13 Wild Trail-Cam Photos Range from Stunning to Seriously Funny

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Any trail camera user knows the anticipation of sifting through a feed of fresh images on their phone. This is doubly true if there’s a big buck hanging around, but some of the best images of wild critters (and the places they live) are often the most surprising. That’s what’s so appealing about this collection of user-submitted cellular trail camera photos from Tactacam, which is in the final stages of a public photo contest. The trail camera company asked customers to submit their best images, taken with Reveal Tactacam cell cams, and now the company has narrowed it down to a handful of images for a final public vote.

There are five total categories, and you can select your favorite image in each category: deer, birds, predators, rare, and funny. We’ve grouped some of our favorites below, in no particular order, but you can see more stunning images from Tactacam, and vote, over on Tactacam’s site. Voting is open through Friday, Feb. 27.

A whitetail doe pauses in a clearing as snow falls. Photo by Carl E. / Tactacam

A plane used for fighting wildfires banks over a mountain. The Super Scooper is named for its ability to scoop roughly 1,500 gallons of water from lakes and rivers to control flames. Photo by Tyler O. / Tactacam

Photo by Neal C. / Tactacam

A spring black bear crosses a fallen log. Photo by Paul B. / Tactacam

A GPS-collared bighorn crosses the prairie. Photo by Martin P. / Tactacam

A pair of eagles brawls in the snow. Photo by Mike D. / Tactacam

A bobcat leaps to catch a wild turkey in mid-flight. Photo by Jesse N. / Tactacam

A caribou feeds through a clearing as its seasonal coat changes. Photo by Jimmy S. / Tactacam

A young buck looks over his shoulder as the trail camera captures a crack of lightning in the background. Photo by Mitchell S. / Tactacam

A black bear rolls around a bait site. Photo by Mason B. / Tactacam

A whitetail buck gets a little something stuck in his antlers. Photo by Scott G. / Tactacam