Man Who Parked Directly in Front of Hunter’s Deer Blind Told Game Wardens He ‘Was Out There to Be a Pain’

A Michigan man who was caught harassing a deer hunter on the Upper Peninsula this past season didn’t even try to downplay the chaos he’d been causing, according to arrest reports provided to Outdoor Life by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. When approached by two officers with the DNR, the man told them he “was out there to be a pain.”

The incident occurred in late 2025 in Marquette County, according to the reports. The two game wardens, Officer John Kamps and Sgt. Mark Leadman, had responded to a call from the hunter, who’d complained about ongoing harassment by the man. They saw the menace coming in hot soon after they arrived in the deer woods.

“[The officers] observed a subject drive his vehicle up to another person’s deer blind and park right behind their bait,” the report states. “The suspect confessed that he was out there to ‘be a pain’ and interfere with the complainant’s hunt.”

Along with the blatant case of hunter harassment, the DNR officers had evidence that the same man had also destroyed a deer blind earlier in the season. In November, they’d received a report that the man had “flipped over [the complainant’s] hunting blind” and gotten into a verbal altercation with the hunter.

When the officers responded to the call, they found the man sitting in his vehicle with a clear view of the hunter’s bait pile. He had a loaded rifle in the passenger seat, but he admitted to not having a hunting license. Officers issued citations for both offenses.

The DNR said the charges for hunter harassment and malicious destruction of a blind were filed with the County Prosecutor’s office. Based on the other citation for hunting without a license, the man doesn’t exactly fit the mold of an anti-hunter. Except, of course, for his remarkable and unapologetic ability to be a pain in (at least) one hunter’s ass.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on Feb. 25 to include additional information from the Michigan DNR.