The Top College Angler of 2025 Just Donated Every Cent of His Cash Winnings to This Good Cause

In an inspiring act of kindness and generosity, tournament angler Tripp Berlinsky turned the biggest win of his college fishing career into an opportunity to give back. Taking the stage in Tennessee on Monday after winning the Bassmaster College Bracket, the most prestigious title in the 2025 College Series, Berlinsky donated 100 percent of his cash winnings to the victims of Hurricane Helene. He handed over his $7,500 check to Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, who was unable to hold back tears.

“I just wanted to give this [money] back to everybody that was affected by Helene last year,” a choked-up Berlinsky told the crowd. “I couldn’t imagine how hard it would be, so I just wanted this money to go back into the community and just help everybody there.”

Berlinsky donated his $7,500 check to the Carter County Emergency Relief Fund, where it will help with flood recovery in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Photo by B.A.S.S. / via Facebook

It was both a fitting venue and a perfect time for the gesture, which fell on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene. The three-day, bracket-style tournament was held on Watauga Lake in East Tennessee, a region that was ravaged by Helene’s floodwaters along with western North Carolina and other parts of Appalachia. The lake still bears some of those scars, with snapped trees a common sight along much of the shoreline. Berlinsky, a Florida native who’s seen his share of hurricanes, said he recognized both the damage and the natural beauty of this part of the country.

“It really is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.

Watauga also produced incredibly well for the University of North Alabama angler. Berlinsky led all three days of the competition, earning himself a spot in the finals Monday where he faced off against his fishing partner and best friend, Bryce Dimauro. He sealed the victory with a 17-pound 11-ounce bag, cementing his place as the No. 1 college angler of 2025 — all with a boatload of class.

“Listen, Mom and Dad,” B.A.S.S. tournament manager and emcee Glenn Cale said from the stage. “You guys are doin’ it right.”

In addition to the cash prize he gave away, Berlinsky’s top finish in the College Bracket earned him a berth for the 2026 Bassmaster Classic as well as paid entries into the 2026 Bassmaster Opens, where he’ll be able to test his mettle against the top bass pros in the country. He’ll also have use of a fully-rigged Toyota Tundra and a Nitro boat for the upcoming season. And when Berlinsky comes back to fish Watauga Lake, he’ll be welcomed with open arms.