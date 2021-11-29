Remember when 9mm ammo was 15 cents a round? I do, and I would blast 500 rounds in a range session without a care in the world. But, those days are gone and most practice ammo for 9mm is around 50 cents per round—when you can find it in stock. But, thanks to Cyber Monday at Cabela’s you can buy 9mm for the best price I’ve seen in a long time. Winchester USA Forged, 115 grain, steel case ammo is 33 cents a round, $50 for 150 round box, right now. There’s a limit of five per order, and I’m guessing it won’t last long.