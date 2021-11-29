Cabela’s saved their best deals for Cyber Monday, and we’ve culled the list of Cabela’s Cyber Monday deals to the best available. You’ll find fishing reels, scopes, guns, boots, coolers, and smokers at great prices. Check back for more deals as they go live all day on Cyber Monday.

The Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals

Cabela’s Cyber Monday: $120 off a Abu Garcia Revo MGX Baitcast Reel

An Abu Garcia MGX baitcast reel in the high speed gear ratio, 8:0:1, usually runs $350. It’s a premium price for a top-end reel. But, during Cabela’s Cyber Week sale, you can buy it for $249.97. That’s $120 in savings you can put toward more fishing gear. Here are more details on the Abu Garcia MGX.

Abu Garcia MGX Specs and Features

Gear ratios: 6:4:1 or 8:0:1

Ball Bearings: 10+1

Max Drag: 17 pounds

Weight: 5 ounces

Line Capacity: 12/120

Braid Capacity: 30/115

Magnesium alloy frame

Low-friction Ti-coated line guide

Lube port for easy maintenance

Carbon handle with flat EVA knobs

Cabela’s Cyber Monday: $100 off a Vortex Viper PST Rifle Scope

If you’re in the market for a precision rifle scope under $1,000, the Vortex PST is a great option. The 6-24X will usually run you $600, but you can buy it for $500 during the Cabela’s Cyber Week sale. It’s a great scope to get started in long-range rifle or precision 22 competitions. But, it’s important to note that this is the Gen I PST, not the Gen II. If you have the budget to spend another $400 to get the Gen II, I think it’s worth the upgrade. If you’d rather put that extra money into ammo or your rifle, then jump on this sale. Here are more details on the scope.

Vortex Viper PST Specs

Magnification: 6-24X

Second Focal Plane

Objective Size (mm): 50mm/SFP

Model Number: PST-624S1-A

Description: Second Focal Plane

Eye Relief: 4 inches

Reticle: EBR-1/MOA

FOV: 17.8 feet to 5.1 feet

Tube Size: 30mm

Savage 110 Ultralite on Sale at Cabela’s

Trimming pounds off your hunting rifle is a luxury that gets better with each mile hiked. The Savage 110 Ultralite has a PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped barrel that trims the weight to a scant six pounds. The 110 Ultralite isn’t just light. It’s also built for accuracy. Some accuracy enhancing features include a button-rifled barrel with an 11-degree crown, adjustable stock, Savage’s AccuTrigger, and a blueprinted action. During Cabela’s Cyber Week sale, you can get this rifle for $140 off its normal price. Here are more details on the Savage 110 Ultralite.

Specs and Features

PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped barrel that’s threaded 5/8 x 24”

Takes AICS pattern magazines

Adjustable stock

Adjustable trigger

Fluted bolt

Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, .280 Ackley Improved, .270 Winchester, .300 Winchester Short Magnum, 6.5 PRC, .28 Nosler,

Barrel Length: 22 to 24 inches

Gun Weight 5.8 to 6 pounds

Save $500 on Browning Citori

The 16-gauge is back baby, and you’re not going to find a better deal on one than this. Cabela’s is running a screaming hot deal this black Friday on the Browning Citori Gran Lightning in 16-gauge and all wingshooters should take note. The Citori is an iconic over/under shotgun line (it turned 50 years old this year) that upland hunters and target shooters have fully embraced.

This version comes with Grade V/VI, satin-finished walnut stock, a gold-plated single selective trigger, steel receiver, hammer ejectors, top tang barrel selector/safety, and ivory bead front sight.

Browning Citori Gran Lightning Specs and Features

Gauge: 16

Gun Weight: 7 pounds, 5 ounces

Barrel: Gloss blued, 28-inch, ventilated rib

Chamber: 2-3/4″

At $2,199, this is about as affordable as a new Citori Gran Lighting gets. This is still a serious investment, but a Citori is the kind of shotgun that you shoot for a lifetime and then pass on to your kids.

LaCrosse Alpha Agility Waterproof Hunting Boots

The Lacrosse Alpha Agility boots are my favorite early-season rubber boots. If it’s above 40 degrees, I’m wearing these boots. During Cabela’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get them for $40 off, bringing the price to $99.97. Even though you might want a heavier insulated boot for hunting right now, it’s a good idea to scoop up the Alpha Agility boots during Cyber Monday, so you have them for summer scouting and early season hunting.

Cabela’s Cyber Monday Fishing Deals

One of the best fishing reel deals this Black Friday is on the Johnny Morris Platinum Spinning Reel. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, a 6:0:1 or 5:7:1 gear ratio, and up to 13.5 pounds of drag. The 2000, 3000, and 4000 sizes will cover you for everything from crappie to giant blue cats. The week of Black Friday we can save $30 on the reel bringing it to just $100.

Save $20 on a Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Reel

Save 25% on a Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag

Best Deals on Gun Safes

Keep your firearms and valuables accessible and secure with this portable safe. During Cabela’s Black Friday sale you can buy it for only $20.

Buy a Combination Lock Portable Security Safe for $19.99 or buy three for $39.97

Buy a Cabela’s Electronic Personal Safe for $69.97

Buy a Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe for $99.97

Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Clothing

The year’s best clothing deals are on Cabela’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday sale. Save on hoodies, beanies, and jeans.

Buy one get one thermals for the whole family

$15 camo logo hoodies for men, women, and youth

$12 classic, relaxed, or flex-fit denim for men

Best Deals on Toys

Get 25% off Adventure Play Sets

Get 20% off Select Dog Toys and Treats

Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals on Camping Gear

Save $50 on the Cabela’s 24-inch Smoke Station Pellet Grill

Save $25 on a Bass Pro Shops 6.5 quart Aluminum Fish Fryer

Save $70 on a Cabela’s Coldsnap Latch 24 Can Cooler

Save on a Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Hard-Arm Chair

FAQs

