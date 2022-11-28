We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

It wasn’t long ago that we couldn’t find guns and ammo in stock and deals on them were just street price. But times have changed and this Cyber Monday you can actually get decent deals on guns and ammo. Below are the best deals we found and we’ll keep this page up to date with the latest deals on in-stock guns.

Cyber Monday Deals on Rifles

Save 17 percent on a Savage 110 Elite Precision. The 6.5 Creedmoor is $1,569.98. This rifle comes in a MDT chassis, and all you need is an optic to start running it in precision rifle competitions.

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo at Cabela’s. Now $799.99

Save $150 on a Savage Axis II XP, one of the best budget hunting rifles, it’s now just $349.98.

Cyber Monday Deals on Handguns

The Springfield Prodigy is in stock and on sale at PSA. This double stack 1911 is one of the most sought after handguns of 2022 and here’s a chance to get one at a great deal. It’s only $1,499 during PSA’s Black Friday Sale.

Guns.com has a package deal on the Springfield Armory Hellcat. You save $90 on a package that includes a Hellcat, 5 magazines (1) 11-round mag, (2) 13-round mag, (2) 15-round mags, and a range bag. Read our full review of the Hellcat if you’re not sure if it’s the one for you.

$100 off Shadow Systems MR920 Elite, one of the best handguns, 9mm pistol in stock and on sale for $888.88.

The Shadow Systems XR920 Foundation is on sale at PSA for $599.99, $200 off the normal price.

The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm pistol without a manual safety is on sale at PSA for $449.99, a $100 savings.

$100 off a Walther PDP Semi-Auto Pistol. Now $549.98

Get $250 off a Ruger LC9. It’s now just $249.98

Cyber Monday Deals on Shotguns

Cabela’s has the Beretta A400 Extreme Plus, which won our duck gun test, for $200 off. It’s now $1,629.98.

Cyber Monday Deals on Ammo

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.

Cabela’s has 200 round boxes of Federal Champion Training 9mm Luger 115 Grain for $59.98. That’s 30 cents a round.

Guns.com is offering free shipping on ammo orders over $125.

PSA has a lot of ammo on sale including .223, 9mm, and .22 LR.

Optics Planet has 100 round boxes of CCI Mini-Mags for $12.99.

Optics Planet has Federal Premium 9mm Luger 124 Grain Hydra-Shok for $1.00 per round.

Cyber Monday Deals on Used Guns

Get 10 percent off all certified pre-owned guns at Guns.com.

Brownells Cyber Monday Discount Codes

Brownells is doing daily discount codes, and we’ll keep this page updated with their latest Cyber Monday codes.

Codes Below Expire 11/29/22 at 11:59 p.m.

Save 10 percent and get a free $20 gift card when you spend $250 and use code: CYBER20

Save 10 percent and get a $50 gift card when you spend $500 and use code: CYBER50

Brownells has small rifle primers, 209 primers, powder, and reloading supplies in stock.

Cyber Monday Deals on Gun Safes and Cases

Save $30 on a Bulldog Magnum LED Quick Vault Pistol Vault. It’s now $99.98

Save 28 percent on a Plano Stealth Pistol Case. It’s now $18.

More Cyber Monday Deals

