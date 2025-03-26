Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Up to 40% Off Headlamps & Flashlights

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

“Can I borrow your headlamp?” are the last words you want to hear on your next camping trip. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has GearLight headlamps and flashlights majorly discounted. A sale so good, you may as well stock up so no one is stuck sitting in the dark on your next outdoor adventure. Give them to the kids, forgetful packers, and toss a backup in your car, camping bin, and tool box. We’ve field-tested GearLight’s products and love the performance on these value headlamps and flashlights.

Amazon Big Spring Sale GearLight Deals

GearLight S1000 LED Flashlight 2 Pack is 20% off at $16

Staff writer Laura Lancaster was impressed with how the S1000 performed around camp. Laura Lancaster

The GearLight S1000 LED flashlight won our best value award in our test of the best camping flashlights.

“It has plenty of light for walking back from a ranger talk or finding the bathroom in the dead of night, but isn’t so bright that it will wake up everyone in the campground. I also liked that it’s small enough for even young children to hold in their hands and operate but not so small that adults are likely to fumble with it or misplace it in the middle of the night. What impressed me most about the GearLight S1000 is that it was a powerful enough light for both camping and home emergencies.” — Laura Lancaster

GearLight USB Rechargeable Headlamp 2 Pack is 20% off at $20

GearLight’s headlamps are ultralight. Scott Einsmann

These USB rechargeable headlamps are 500 lumens and only weigh 3 ounces with batteries. These bright and lightweight headlamps are a killer value for outfitting the whole family. There’s a red beam to preserve your night vision, and you have an extra if one needs to be recharged.

If you’re looking for an even better deal, the AAA-battery-powered version is 40% off at $12 for two headlamps. Both versions are IPX4 rated, meaning splashes, rain, and spills won’t kill your headlamp.

Amazon Big Spring Sale

As camping, fishing, and grilling season fire up, now is your chance to stock up on discounted outdoor gear at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. These and more GearLight deals last through Monday, March 31, 2025.