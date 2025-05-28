Our Favorite Smith Sunglasses Are 40% Off at Backcountry

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Smith Optics makes awesome sunglasses, but their comfortable frames and innovative lens technology will cost you. Right now you can get up to 70 percent off Smith shades at Backcountry. This includes my all-time favorite full-coverage frames: the Shift Mag. I use these all year round for every sport and adventure. Here’s my review after a year of field testing.

The rose gold lenses perform in shade and bright sunlight. Dave Sherman Full coverage frames keep out snow and debris. Ashley Thess

When you’re biking and skiings, sunglasses aren’t just about shielding UV rays; they’re crucial eye protection from branches, rocks, and debris. The Shift Mags wrap around my face for full coverage. The rose gold lenses in particular are perfect for most light conditions so you aren’t squinting in bright sun or blacked out on a shady portion of trail. I was particularly impressed by the view in cloudy but bright conditions on snowy days. You also get an interchangeable set of clear lenses which is great for biking after sunset or pre-dawn starts when the snow is coming down. The other benefit of interchangeable lenses is that you can always add more tints to your quiver.

They don’t fog while trail running. Ashley Thess On the water, I could easily see wind and current. Ashley Thess

These frames fit my face well and don’t fog or drop while trail running and backpacking. Smith’s Chromapop technology is uniquely exciting to look through with incredible color and contrast. While these lenses aren’t polarized, I felt confident reading wind and current while river rafting. Most importantly, they’re super durable. I’m particularly tough on sunglasses, often finding them underneath a backpack or packraft in my trunk, but these continue to offer a clear view free of noticeable scratches. They also come with Smith’s limited lifetime warranty.

Check out all the discounted Smith sunglasses at Backcountry’s summer sale.