Last Minute Bass Pro Shops Black Friday Deals
Scoop up these last minute Black Friday deals
Black Friday is ticking down to its final hours, but Bass Pro Shops still has some great deals on hunting and fishing gear. Here are our top picks from their Black Friday sale.
Deals on Fishing Gear
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Baitcast Reel was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Series 50th Anniversary Casting Rod or Spinning Rod was: $159.99, now: $109.98 (Save $50)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit was: $199.99, now: $149.98 (Save $50)
If someone you know is interested in learning to fly fish, this is a great introductory kit to get them on the right track.
- Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops Guidewear Xtreme Parka and Bibs was: $269.99, now: $219.98 (Save $50)
Gore-Tex outerwear is essential to recreating outside in cold and wet conditions. Save $50 on a parka and bibs to stay dry and comfortable on the water this winter.
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium Ion Battery Powered Fillet Knife was: $99.99, now: $69.98 (Save $30)
- Get $1,450 off a Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter
Deals on Hunting Gear
- Knife/Light Combo was: $29.99, now: $10 (Save $20)
Everyone could use an extra flashlight and pocket knife for their work, car, and various gear bags. This combo is on sale and makes the best stocking stuffer.
- SHE Outdoor (Club members, 20% off)
- Cabela’s Instinct (Club members, 20% off)
- Select SITKA Styles (20% off)
You can find one of the best names in hunting apparel and gear on sale for Black Friday.
- FoxPro Patriot Electronic Game Call was: $149.99, now: $129.98 (save $20)
Call in coyotes from farther for $20 less. The Patriot features a remote and up to 300 100 percent real animal recordings.
Deals on Guns
- 13 percent off a Beretta A300 Ultima. Now $799.98
- $100 of Shadow Systems MR920 Elite. Now $888.88
- Save $150 on a Savage Arms AXIS II XP in True Timber Camo. 6.5 Creedmoor is still in stock.
Deals on Shooting Gear
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD was: $299.99, now: $229.98 (Save $70)
Now is the time to take advantage of $70 off this useful tool that every shooter could use.
- Classic Series Gun Safe by Liberty Safe now $1,899 (Save $400)
Deals on Fleece and Flannel
- Buy One Get One Thermal Fleece Crew or Pants for youth, women, and men $19.99 (BOGO)
The more fleece underlayers you have, the warmer you’ll be this winter. You can’t have too many when you’re spending most of your time outside. Get one free with each purchase for a full set or pairs for the whole family.
- Sherpa Lined Flannel Shirts for youth, women, and men were: $29.99, now: $19.98 (Save $10)