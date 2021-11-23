Crossbows have risen in popularity, so has their performance and price. Luckily, we have Black Friday deals where you can get top crossbows for less. We found crossbows that shoot over 400 fps for well under $400, as well as great deals on crossbow broadheads and accessories. Here are today’s best deals.

Deals on Centerpoint Crossbows

Centerpoint is part of the well-known—but very expensive—brand, Ravin Crossbows. Centerpoint offers much of the tier one performance of Ravin, at much lower prices. During Black Friday, you can find Centerpoint Crossbows for even lower prices. Here are some of the best deals:

Centerpoint Patriot 415 is on sale for only $278 at Walmart—$69 in savings. You’ll get a crossbow capable of shooting over 400 fps, a scope, and an easy cranking device included in the package.

While it’s not on sale, the Centerpoint Wrath is one of the best crossbows for the money and it’s been impossible to find in stock this year. But, Cabela’s has them in stock and ready to ship for $679.

More Crossbow Deals

Killer Instinct is another brand that makes good crossbows for a killer price. During Cabela’s Black Friday sale, you can buy the Killer Instinct 405 for only $199.97. This crossbow shoots 405 fps and generates 134 ft-lb of energy, which is plenty of speed and power for big game. The crossbow package includes a scope, quiver, 3 HYPR Lite bolts with field tips, rope cocker, and rail lube.

Save $50 on a Barnett HyperTac 420 Crossbow from Amazon. The price includes free Prime shipping for Prime members.

Stock up on one of the best crossbow broadheads, the NAP Killzones. They’re on sale for only $28.89 at Amazon, with free shipping for Prime members.

Protect your new crossbow with the Plano SPIRE hard case. It’s on sale at Cabela’s for only $64.97.