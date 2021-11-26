It’s a great week to get a deal on the GoPro camera you’ve been wanting. You probably already know GoPros are one of the best cameras for recording your outdoor adventures. They shoot in 4K, are waterproof, and have a ton of accessories available. This year’s GoPro Black Friday sale features the GoPro Hero10, the top of the line model. The Hero10 with Accessory Bundle is 39% off on Black Friday. Here are more details.

GoPro Black Friday Deal: Save 39% on a Hero10 + Accessory Bundle and GoPro Subscription

This Black Friday the Hero10 + Accessory Bundle and GoPro Subscription is on sale for $399.98. The package normally costs $659.94. I own a Hero10 and it has become my favorite action cam. It shoots 4K video at 120 frames per seconds, as well as 5.3K at 60 frames per second. That means you get silky smooth and high-quality slow motion video. The in-camera stabilization is insane, so no matter how intense the activity you’ll get shake-free footage. Previously, action cams were all wide angle and had a lot of fish eye. But, the Hero10 has options to shoot in wide and linear modes. In linear you can also activate horizon leveling, which keeps your shot level with the horizon.

What you get in the accessory bundle:

Magnetic Swivel Clip

Spare Battery

Shorty

32GB SD card

Camera case

GoPro Subscription:

Unlimited cloud backup + auto uploads

Unlimited use of the Quik app

Up to 50% off at GoPro.com

No-questions-asked camera replacement

More GoPro Black Friday Deals

Walmart’s Black Friday sale has a deal on the GoPro Hero 8, GoPro Hero9, the Hero10 Black, and GoPro accessories. During the sale you can get $140 off the Hero 8.

Another Walmart Black Friday sale is on the Hero 7 with a giant accessory package for just $224.98

Get the GoPro Hero9 on Amazon for $50 off for a limited time.

How to Find the Best Black Friday Deals

It’s in a retailer’s best interest to direct you to their deals, so it certainly doesn’t take any tricky manipulation to find Black Friday discounts. But there are also several easy ways you can ensure you’re finding the best deals.

Bookmark this page! We’ll be regularly updating our Black Friday coverage with the best deals you can find on appliances, TVs, and electronics, so be sure to check back here regularly.

Join Honey: Honey is an extension available for most of the most popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. It’s a constantly updated repository of coupons, and when you go to one of the thousands of sites it supports, it’ll automatically check to see if the product in your virtual cart has a coupon available.

Check Google Shopping: Sometimes an item catches your eye, but you may not know what the standard pricing actually is. (MSRP is next-to-irrelevant these days in many categories.) Simply search for the item in Google, then click the “Shopping” tab just below the search bar to get a quick look at the prices of that item around the web.

Keepa extension: If you’re shopping on Amazon, Keepa is an amazing, full-featured tool. It tracks prices over time, alerts you to price drops, and rounds up daily deals, all in one place.

Check CamelCamelCamel.com: If you’re buying a product on Amazon, check out CamelCamelCamel: it’ll show you the price history of that product, so you’ll know if you’re actually getting Amazon’s lowest price.

Don’t ignore curbside pickup: Shopping online at a store that has physical outlets—think Target, Walmart, and Best Buy—and then picking up at the curb can save you shipping costs.

Do your research: Just because something’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s a great product. Sometimes, retailers may be trying to clear out products that don’t sell well otherwise. Make sure to read reviews—professional ones as well as consumer reviews on the retailer’s site.

Don’t forget YouTube: Especially for more niche products, YouTube is an underrated source of information to see how a product actually works. Simply search for your product name, and you can see an array of videos of it in use.

